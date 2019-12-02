CNN’s Chris Cuomo stuns Texas Republican after debunking Trump’s Ukraine ‘server’ conspiracy theories
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo left Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) stunned after shutting down President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about CrowdStrike being a Ukrainian company and Ukraine somehow having a Democratic Party server.
“You don’t believe that there’s a question as to whether or not Russia or Ukraine interfered in our election, right?” said Cuomo.
“Russia interfered in the election, they tried to,” said Weber. “Secretary Jeh Johnson said there was no votes changed.”
“Never said anything about votes,” said Cuomo. “They hacked the DNC server. Nobody has ever suggested as a matter of fact that Ukraine had anything to do with that. The only person who has suggested it, in the ugliest of ironies, is Vladimir Putin. He made up a story about Ukraine wanting to go after Trump, and now members of your own party are parroting it.”
“Was CrowdStrike involved in the DCCC hacking?” shot back Weber.
“Yes,” said Cuomo.
“Is CrowdStrike in part owned by Ukraine?” said Weber.
“No,” said Cuomo.
“Really?” said Weber, after a few seconds of stunned silence.
“Yes,” said Cuomo.
“That’s not the information that we have,” said Weber.
“You have bad information,” said Cuomo. “The man is American, born of Russian descent. He’s not Ukrainian. Even if he were, that’s what you’re going to hang it on? Tom Bossert said that was a joke. You heard testimony from experts saying it was a joke. Mueller said it’s not true. [Senate Intel chairman Richard] Burr said it’s not true.”
“What Trump is saying is, go back and let’s look at all the was in on on the DCCC server and—”
“There was no server,” cut in Cuomo. “They operated in a cloud system. There is no server to steal.”
Watch below:
Trump’s disregard for reality could result in his refusal to leave office after losing in 2020: NYT columnist
President Donald Trump may refuse to leave office if he loses the 2020 election, a New York Times contributing op-ed writer explained on CNN on Monday.
Anchor Don Lemon interviewed Wajahat Ali, and played a clip of Fox News personality Tucker Carlson siding with Russia against America.
"Russia attacked our elections and Russia is attacking our ally Ukraine, over 13,000 Ukrainians have died, but Tucker Carlson and the Republican Party have made this Faustian bargain they will burn everything down for Trump," Ali explained.
CNN
Obama lawyer rips White House impeachment strategy: ‘I didn’t think it was possible’ to not cooperate
The former acting Solicitor General of the United States blasted President Donald Trump's legal strategy during the impeachment inquiry.
CNN's Anderson Cooper interviewed Neal Katyal about his new book, Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump.
"What do you make of the White House strategy, A., its effectiveness and, B., legality, in terms of not cooperating at all, no documents from the State Department, from the White House other than that rough transcript which they released early on," Cooper said.
"I dedicated my life to the study of the constitution and I didn't know that the president's strategy here was a thing," Katyal replied. "I didn't think it was possible."