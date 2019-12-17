CNN’s Cuomo lays into Trump for his bonkers accusation that Pelosi is lying about praying for him

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo excoriated President Donald Trump for his bizarre six-page letter attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — and in particular, focused on the part in which Trump complained about the fact that she had publicly said she was praying for him.

“Since when has that been the standard of conduct for a sitting president, for a higher power, for someone who believes in that, and yet here he is assuming he’s speaks for all Americans of faith by attacking the speaker saying, you are offending Americans of faith by continually saying I pray for the president,” said Cuomo. “Does he not understand prayer? Prayer doesn’t change things. It’s an attempt to change people. It would be Pelosi asking for help for him, but in as much doing that, help for herself, to deal with her situation.”

“That’s what prayer is,” he continued. “It’s not magic. And it’s certainly not offensive to anybody of faith. if we had more prayer from our people in elected office and from all of us, we’d be in a better place no matter what you are believe.”

“Now, the statement’s not true,” he added. “It’s not offensive unless you mean it in a negative sense. It’s a terrible thing you’re doing, but you’ll have to live with it, not I, he says. Not I? Can you really believe that what you said and what you did doesn’t follow you? Now look, I’ll let you decide for yourself what this letter says about our president. And just the mere notion that he takes prayers on his behalf as an affront.”

