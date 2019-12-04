CNN’s Cuomo slams Judiciary Republican for impeachment stonewalling: ‘Why do you guys ignore what happened?’
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo challenged Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, on the Republican narrative defending President Donald Trump from impeachment.
“We can talk about the rate of investigation, but this idea that if you show basically a bribe, if you show there is a solicitation here, that there is a pressure campaign, that’s all that came up in the testimony,” said Cuomo. “Why do you guys ignore what happened, instead of just arguing that what happened isn’t enough?”
“Chris, I would dispute all of that,” said Johnson. “We are paying attention to exactly what happened. No witness that testified either in the basement or out in the public has said anything about a bribe or extortion. That was a term that the Democrats were using to justify this whole charade.”
“That’s a legal conclusion,” shot back Cuomo. “[E.U. Ambassador Gordon] Sondland said there was a quid pro quo. You don’t get the aid if we don’t get the announcement, that’s the same thing, you don’t have to speak Latin.”
“You can’t take Sondland out of context. You have to take the full Sondland,” said Johnson. “He asked the president directly September 9th—”
“How do you know?” said Cuomo. “Where’s the record that the call happened? You have to take him at his word, but if you can’t take him at his word at the stuff you don’t like.”
“He said the president himself said to him and replied, I want no quid pro quo,” said Johnson. “You can say Sondland was not being truthful under oath, but when he talked about the quid pro quo he thought, he was forced to admit that it was a presumption.”
“Let’s slow it down for the audience. You’re a very talented attorney, you know what you’re doing,” said Cuomo. “When you say it’s just conjecture, Sondland spoke to the president on a regular basis, says he was given every indication by working through Rudy Giuliani, and this is what they wanted. Everybody who testified said this is what we were told they wanted, this was the plan. Rudy Giuliani said it on this show. The president said it on the call. The one thing that I agree with you that changes the calculus is this September 9th phone call, when the president said the opposite. He even used the language that the whistleblower used. What a coincidence! Even though the whistleblower hadn’t come out yet, but the president knew about the whistleblower complaint. Here’s the problem — we don’t know that the call happened.”
Watch below:
CNN
GOP’s impeachment expert admits Trump’s obstruction of White House witnesses is unprecedented
During the House Judiciary Committee hearings on impeachment Wednesday, Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) challenged the GOP constitutional expert witness, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who had argued Trump wasn't being given a proper chance to present his case — and got him to admit that President Donald Trump has in fact blocked several key witnesses from testifying, something previous impeached presidents did not do.
"Professor Turley, you've studied the impeachments of President Johnson, President Nixon, President Clinton," said Neguse. "Am I right that President Nixon allowed senior White House officials, including the White House counsel and the White House chief of staff, to testify in the House impeachment inquiry?"
CNN
Jeffrey Toobin goes off on Jonathan Turley for ‘extraordinary position’ of ignoring Trump’s obstruction
CNN contributor Jeffrey Toobin unleashed criticism on Jonathan Turley on Wednesday after the George Washington University law professor testified against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Following Turley's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, CNN host Jake Tapper noted that Republicans had given the witness all of their time, which he used to opine against impeachment.
"What I thought was interesting about Professor Turley's testimony was his confidence that there was not enough evidence yet," Toobin pointed out, "that the Democrats are rushing this process, that they should get more evidence if they want to do something as profound as impeaching a president."
CNN
Jonathan Turley exculpates Trump: Bribery must include a thing of value — like a ‘French mistress’
George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley expressed his opposition to impeachment on Wednesday by telling a House committee that President Donald Trump did not commit "bribery" when he offered a foreign government official favors in return for personal gain.
While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, Turley attempted to define bribery by a standard set in the 1600s.
"Bribery was not this overarching concept that Chairman Schiff indicated," Turley said. "[The Constitution's Framers] actually gave an example of bribery and it was nothing like what was described."