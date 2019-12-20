CNN’s Harlow lectures Trump adviser for blowing off farmers already forced into bankruptcy by his trade war

Donald Trump’s Director of Trade and Industrial Policy, Peter Navarro, got into several arguments with CNN’s Poppy Harlow as he battled her over the damage done by the president’s trade policies after he criticized the Wall Street Journal for being unhappy with the president’s trade agreement with Mexico.

After mentioning the latest economic numbers, the CNN host began, “Let’s begin with USMCA. This is a big deal, a big accomplishment. The House passed it, the Senate will take it up in the new year. The Wall Street Journal editorial board, of all places, says in many ways it’s worse than NAFTA and will result in higher production costs and protections for politically influential industries and it won’t help workers. What do you make of that?”

“Well, it is the Wall Street Journal and they never saw a job in America they didn’t want to offshore to Mexico or — ” he fired back causing the startled Harlow to cut in.

“Oh, Peter, it’s the Wall Street Journal and it’s relatively conservative, ” she replied as he held up his hand.

“What I love is the main street journal,” he replied. “This is a main street deal. What the Journal is complaining about is the idea that this deal is going to establish Detroit as the hub of the universe of auto production in the world, working with Mexico and Canada.”

Things grew contentious at end the interview when Harlow tried to get the Trump adviser to admit the pain farmers are feeling under the Trump’s trade war.

After the CNN host called it a trade war, Navarro complained that it was “bad terminology.”

“Is this administration promising American farmers right now, when you have farm bankruptcies up 21 percent from a year ago that they will see $50 billion in ag purchases from China for the next two years? Is that a promise?” she asked.

“I have even better news than that. If you look at the five major deals that the president has done, the Japan deal, tremendous benefits for farmers,” Navarro stated.

“I want to narrow in on this because I really think they deserve a straight answer,” she interrupted. “Is that a promise for U.S. farmers?”

“It’s a deal that’s going to be signed by both presidents, China’s president, President Trump and I’ve seen the details of the agricultural purchases that, the need to be signed,” he replied. “It’s a deal, and it’s a promise from China to buy those once they sign the deal.”

“Okay. Let’s hope it’s a reality for them. Come back again, we’ve got a lot more to get to,” the CNN host said as she attempted to end the interview.

“Farmers are doing great. Thanks, Poppy,” Navarro blurted.

“Okay, Peter. They are struggling in the Midwest and there’s a 24 percent increase in farm bankruptcies from a year ago. I think they’d take issue with that statement,” she lectured.

“Well, these deals we put in place, it’s going to be a great boon for farmers, and they’re happy,” he attempted.

“I hope it is, but it doesn’t help those who have already suffered,” she fired back.

“Understood,” he conceded.

