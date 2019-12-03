CNN’s John Avlon busts GOP’s latest Trump defense for spiraling into Orwellian doublespeak to derail impeachment

CNN’s regular John Avlon took a harsh look at Republican efforts to derail the impeachment of Donald Trump and accused the GOP of creating a talking points strategy straight out of George Orwell’s “1984.”

As part of his “Reality Check” segment, Avlon broke down how Trump and his stalwart supporters in the GOP have attempted to snow the public with outright lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, Avlon explained, “We’ve gotten the first look at the GOP’s impeachment defense, and it is essentially denial; the president did nothing wrong despite the clear fact pattern that emerged after two weeks of testimony from Trump staffers.”

“Here’s how the New York Times summed up the report: ‘The Republicans did not concede a single point of wrongdoing or hint of misbehavior by the president,'” Avlon read. “Not surprisingly, the president tweeted his thanks out to Republicans saying quote, ‘I read the Republicans’ report on the impeachment hoax. Great job! Can we go to the Supreme Court to stop?’ Of course the president is pleased with Republicans because they seem to be taking dictation from the White House.”

“We’re sowing the seeds for a broader embrace of unreality,” he elaborated. “Fifty-three percent of Republicans say that Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln. On one hand, I don’t even know what to do with that, except to say we need remedial American history ASAP. I’m guessing it’s a reflection of a reflexive no-nothing team-ism. That’s dangerous in a democracy that depends on being able to reason together.”

“Denying facts, ditching history, abandoning principles, it’s leading Republicans towards something George Orwell once warned us about,” he warned before quoting the author’s best known work. “‘The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final most essential command.'”

Watch below: