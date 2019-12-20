Columnist explains the depressing reason Christianity Today’s Trump takedown won’t move the needle among evangelicals
In a piece for The Daily Beast this Friday, columnist Jay Michaelson addressed the recent op-ed from Christianity Today that called for President Trump’s removal from office, writing that while some think it may signify a fissure in evangelical support for Trump, that isn’t necessarily the case.
Michaelson points out that even though CT is one of the most prominent evangelical news outlets, its op-ed is largely out of step with the large majority of evangelicals who identify as politically conservative.
“It’s hard to see either the CT editorial or Trump’s impeachment moving that needle very much, because, simply put, conservative Christians have far too much at stake,” he writes.
“First, as numerous evangelical and Catholic leaders say, over and over again, the soul of America really is changing rapidly—for the worse, in conservatives’ view,” Michaelson continues. “The ‘Christian Nation,’ half-real, half-imagined, that Christian conservatives thought they were living in is rapidly disappearing: The most recent Pew Research Center survey showed that only 65 percent of American adults now identify as Christian, down 12 percentage points in the last decade alone.”
Bottom line: society is changing and more and more people are identifying as non-religious — and the religious right sees this as a sign the of the approaching End Times.
“If you believed what religious conservatives believe, wouldn’t you do whatever was in your power to somehow save the American moral order from destruction?”
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro slams corruption probe into son
Brazil's right wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday slammed Rio de Janeiro's public prosecutor over a corruption investigation targeting his eldest son Flavio, a federal senator.
Bolsonaro said his family is the victim of a media campaign and accused the prosecutor of leaking information on the case, then blamed the situation on a possible move by Rio state governor Wilson Witzel, a former ally, "who wants to be president" in 2022.
Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, 38, is suspected of money laundering during his time as a regional lawmaker in Rio.
"The investigation began last year and they've still found nothing," Bolsonaro said as he left his official residence in the capital Brasilia, where journalists mingled with his supporters.
Trump claims ‘Witch Hunt’ is ‘chasing’ people out of Dem party – as GOP exodus from Congress grows
President Donald Trump is pointing to the one lone Democrat who has switched to the Republican Party as evidence that the impeachment "Witch Hunt" and Democratic policies are "chasing common sense people out of" the Democratic Party. The President is wrong.
As NCRM has documented repeatedly, there is a GOP mass exodus from Congress. To date in the 116th Congress 28 Republicans have announced they are retiring or have already quit without completing their terms. A 29th is in the wings – another GOP Congressman who just admitted to committing felonies and will be resigning in a matter of days.
Trump official who worked at Fox News caught plagiarizing — and has to redo her dissertation: report
According to an investigation conducted by Columbia University which concluded this month, assistant secretary for public affairs for the Treasury Department, Monica Crowley, committed “localized instances of plagiarism” in her 2000 Ph.D. dissertation, The New York Times reports.
Although the investigation found that she did not commit research misconduct, Crowley is now required to make extensive revisions to her dissertation, which, according to the Times, is "a 493-page study of how American policy toward China evolved under Presidents Harry S. Truman and Richard M. Nixon."