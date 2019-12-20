Columnist explains the depressing reason Christianity Today’s Trump takedown won’t move the needle among evangelicals

In a piece for The Daily Beast this Friday, columnist Jay Michaelson addressed the recent op-ed from Christianity Today that called for President Trump’s removal from office, writing that while some think it may signify a fissure in evangelical support for Trump, that isn’t necessarily the case.

Michaelson points out that even though CT is one of the most prominent evangelical news outlets, its op-ed is largely out of step with the large majority of evangelicals who identify as politically conservative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hard to see either the CT editorial or Trump’s impeachment moving that needle very much, because, simply put, conservative Christians have far too much at stake,” he writes.

“First, as numerous evangelical and Catholic leaders say, over and over again, the soul of America really is changing rapidly—for the worse, in conservatives’ view,” Michaelson continues. “The ‘Christian Nation,’ half-real, half-imagined, that Christian conservatives thought they were living in is rapidly disappearing: The most recent Pew Research Center survey showed that only 65 percent of American adults now identify as Christian, down 12 percentage points in the last decade alone.”

Bottom line: society is changing and more and more people are identifying as non-religious — and the religious right sees this as a sign the of the approaching End Times.

“If you believed what religious conservatives believe, wouldn’t you do whatever was in your power to somehow save the American moral order from destruction?”

Read his full piece over at The Daily Beast.