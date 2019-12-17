Congressman rips into Trump’s ‘childish, whiny letter’ ahead of impeachment: He is ‘acting like a very guilty person’
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) blasted President Donald Trump for his six-page, rambling letter blasting the impeachment effort.
“What’s your reaction to this purely stunning letter?” asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
“A tantrum,” said Swalwell. “Mr. President, we don’t need your childish, whiny letter. Don’t send us that. Send us the documents that you have buried and have refused to provide to us. Send us the witnesses who you continue to block from us hearing. Because unless you send those to us, we can only conclude you’re guilty, because in America, innocent men do not hide and conceal evidence. In fact, Wolf, they do just the opposite. They are forthcoming and they want to cooperate, and the president is acting like a very guilty person right now.”
“We are to protect national security and independence of our elections, and we accused the president of abuse of power, which is the highest of high crimes in our Constitution,” added Swalwell. “Unless we check him tomorrow with this impeachment vote, he will continue to violate his oath and jeopardize our national security and elections.”
CNN recalls Trump’s support for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker — because she wouldn’t impeach him
President Donald Trump's own history was thrown back in his face Tuesday after he issued a six-page rant attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the impeachment proceedings.
When responding to the letter, Pelosi called it "ridiculous" and the president "sick."
But Bianna Golodryga, senior global affairs analyst for CNN, recalled that when the Democrats took back the house during the 2018 election, the president supported Pelosi as the speaker, because he didn't think she would have the guts to impeach him.
"He really can't be managed, and you look at the turn in the relationship between the president and the speaker, remember a year ago, Trump was pushing for Pelosi to be Speaker of the House for maybe, perhaps, this exact reason," said Golodryga.
CNN’s Jake Tapper: ‘This is almost like a letter Kim Jong-Un wrote’
CNN host Jake Tapper didn't spare President Donald Trump from the harshest of analogies for his six-page rage-filled letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
Tapper found the exaggerated embellishments in the letter "almost like a letter Kim Jong-Un wrote."