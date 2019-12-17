Congressman rips into Trump’s ‘childish, whiny letter’ ahead of impeachment: He is ‘acting like a very guilty person’

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) blasted President Donald Trump for his six-page, rambling letter blasting the impeachment effort.

“What’s your reaction to this purely stunning letter?” asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

“A tantrum,” said Swalwell. “Mr. President, we don’t need your childish, whiny letter. Don’t send us that. Send us the documents that you have buried and have refused to provide to us. Send us the witnesses who you continue to block from us hearing. Because unless you send those to us, we can only conclude you’re guilty, because in America, innocent men do not hide and conceal evidence. In fact, Wolf, they do just the opposite. They are forthcoming and they want to cooperate, and the president is acting like a very guilty person right now.”

“We are to protect national security and independence of our elections, and we accused the president of abuse of power, which is the highest of high crimes in our Constitution,” added Swalwell. “Unless we check him tomorrow with this impeachment vote, he will continue to violate his oath and jeopardize our national security and elections.”

