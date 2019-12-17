Trump whines about ‘very ugly’ impeachment in self-pitying letter to Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump has sent a self-pitying letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in which he accused her of having “cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!”

In his letter to Pelosi, the president also accused her of “offending the Founding Fathers” and attacked her for saying that she regularly prays for the president.

“It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!” the president fumed.

Trump then complained that Democrats were impeaching him for a “totally innocent” phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he urged his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden at a time when military aid to the country was being withheld.

Later in the letter, the president bragged of his “Electoral College landslide (306-227)” in 2016 and said Pelosi had “developed a full-fledged case of… Trump derangement syndrome and sadly, you will never get over it!”

