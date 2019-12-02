Conservative law professor lays into Bill Barr for ‘bizarre’ attack on inspector general’s defense of the FBI
On Monday, following Attorney General William Barr’s move to discredit the Justice Department Inspector General report that defended the Russia investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign as valid, conservative law professor Jonathan Adler sharply rebuked Barr’s move, suggesting that the attorney general’s criticisms had no foundation in proper DOJ procedure:
If the story is accurate, it’s as if AG Barr doesn’t understand the relevant question. Key is whether threshold sufficiency of evidence to open investigation existed, not whether other exonerating evidence might also exist.
— Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) December 3, 2019
Trump and his Republican allies have long hoped that the IG report would validate their narrative that the Russia investigation was started improperly. The report, which will be released in the coming days, reportedly finds fault with some of the FBI’s surveillance practices, but broadly finds the investigation itself was justified.