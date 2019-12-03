Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative Matt Lewis spits fire at the GOP for becoming ‘the Russian propaganda party’

Published

4 hours ago

on

Conservative columnist Matt Lewis has written a scathing column for the Daily Beast in which he tears apart the Republican Party he once supported for spouting Russian propaganda that they know to be false.

Lewis in particular hammers Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), who has been toying with the conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was the country that really interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the GOP’s top Putin water-carriers has been Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, who continues to advance disinformation that matches Russian talking points,” he writes. “What makes Kennedy’s comments especially egregious is that, according to a recent New York Times report, ‘American intelligence officials informed senators and their aides in recent weeks that Russia had engaged in a yearslong campaign to essentially frame Ukraine as responsible for Moscow’s own hacking of the 2016 election, according to three American officials.'”

Lewis notes that President Donald Trump’s complete refusal to accept any dissent within the GOP ranks has led Republican lawmakers to embrace conspiracy theories that have been repeatedly debunked.

“Even if you dismiss the possibility that something truly nefarious is at play between Trump and Russia, you’re still left with a pretty startling and undeniable development: The GOP has become the Russia party,” he writes. “This is nothing short of a stunning reversal.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

READ IT: Democrats’ House impeachment report against Trump

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have released their report outlining impeachable offenses committed by President Donald Trump.

Read the entire report below.

The Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report

The impeachment inquiry into Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, uncovered a months-long effort by President Trump to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election. As described in this executive summary and the report that follows, President Trump’s scheme subverted U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine and undermined our national security in favor of two politically motivated investigations that would help his presidential reelection campaign. The President demanded that the newly-elected Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, publicly announce investigations into a political rival that he apparently feared the most, former Vice President Joe Biden, and into a discredited theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 presidential election. To compel the Ukrainian President to do his political bidding, President Trump conditioned two official acts on the public announcement of the investigations: a coveted White House visit and critical U.S. military assistance Ukraine needed to fight its Russian adversary.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kamala Harris is dropping out of 2020 presidential race: CNN

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Multiple sources told CNN on Tuesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is ending her presidential campaign.

Harris, who was initially seen as a major candidate in a crowded Democratic field, has struggled to gain traction with voters, as polls have shown Democratic primary voters have greater interest in the campaigns of former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

"In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do," Harris wrote in a message to supporters. "So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret -- but also with deep gratitude -- that I am suspending my campaign today."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mitt Romney breaks with GOP colleagues who have been pushing baseless Ukraine conspiracy theory

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has broken with his fellow Republican lawmakers who have been trying to argue that Ukraine actually "interfered" in the 2016 presidential election.

While talking with reporters on Capitol Hill, Romney distanced himself from Republicans who have been trying to justify President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military aid by claiming that he was right to be suspicious of Ukraine.

"I saw no evidence from our intelligence community, nor from the representatives today from the Department of State, that there is any evidence of any kind that suggests that Ukraine interfered in our elections," Romney said, as reported by Axios. "We have ample evidence that Russia interfered in our elections."

Continue Reading
 
 