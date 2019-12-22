Quantcast
Conservative pundit rants Billy Graham magazine is ‘scum’ and ‘anti-Christian’ over call to remove Trump

Conservative conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza on Sunday charged that Christianity Today, which was founded by evangelist Billy Graham, has been taken over by “anti-Christian” forces after the magazine called for the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump.

In an op-ed published last week, Christianity Today editor Mark Galli said that Trump’s attempt to have Ukraine investigate Joe biden was “profoundly immoral.”

Since then, pro-Trump conservatives have condemned the magazine. But D’Souza’s remarks were particularly vicious.

“What makes the @CTmagazine call for impeachment so evil is that they made themselves the tools of the most despicable anti-Christian forces in the country,” he wrote. “And they did this knowingly, in an opportunistic bid for attention and accolades they never otherwise get. Scum!”

