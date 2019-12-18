Quantcast
Critics accuse Susan Collins of cynical fundraising ploy after announcing re-election bid on Trump impeachment day

2 mins ago

Embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has announced that she will run to keep her seat in 2020 — and lots of Twitter users think she’s making a big mistake.

Collins has long been a popular figure in Maine, but her approval rating has plummeted during Trump’s presidency, which had led her to hedge on whether she really wants to run for another term in the Senate. The key turning point for Collins came when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, which sent her popularity into a nosedive.

Collins’s seat figures to be a prime pickup opportunity for Democrats heading into 2020, as President Donald Trump’s approval rating in the latest Morning Consult poll stands at just 42 percent in Maine, with a disapproval rating of 55 percent.

Check out some angry reactions to Collins’s decision to seek another term below.

