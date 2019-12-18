Critics accuse Susan Collins of cynical fundraising ploy after announcing re-election bid on Trump impeachment day

Embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has announced that she will run to keep her seat in 2020 — and lots of Twitter users think she’s making a big mistake.

Collins has long been a popular figure in Maine, but her approval rating has plummeted during Trump’s presidency, which had led her to hedge on whether she really wants to run for another term in the Senate. The key turning point for Collins came when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, which sent her popularity into a nosedive.

Collins’s seat figures to be a prime pickup opportunity for Democrats heading into 2020, as President Donald Trump’s approval rating in the latest Morning Consult poll stands at just 42 percent in Maine, with a disapproval rating of 55 percent.

Check out some angry reactions to Collins’s decision to seek another term below.

Good luck with that @SenatorCollins. I suspect you will find this disappointing , disturbing and troubling. — Devin’s other brother Devin (@PDX_DianeS) December 18, 2019

She PROMISED how many years ago that she would stay one term. 🙄🤡. Maine, you can do better. — Amy Joy 🌸 (@Happyowl2) December 18, 2019

If you find Collins “troubling” – you can vote for @TiffanyBond instead. — Momento Anima (@MomentoAnima) December 18, 2019

Go away Collins. — Jason Baum (@jasonbaum) December 18, 2019

Translation: Susan Collins holds out open palm – “If you want my vote, then show me the money please.” — Sue Post (@sueplick) December 18, 2019

Where do we send money to her opponent — Herb Tabin (@voisherb) December 18, 2019

That means she’s going to vote no. Everyone is bought and paid for. This is America. — Yes, I read the transcript! 🌊 (@evanmoore) December 18, 2019

Yeah, good luck getting crushed next year — El duderino (@chadjfoo) December 18, 2019

Well, @SenatorCollins, if you really want re-election, you might want to stand up for We, the People; NOT we, the party Sincerely, a moderate independent #CountryOverParty #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW #ImpeachAndRemove — We Are Better Than This (@Agility_Fan) December 18, 2019

I hope Susan Collins gets what she deserves for running again and always doing the wrong thing. — Gail 🇨🇦 (@gailnewshound) December 18, 2019

