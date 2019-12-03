Damning timeline links ex-‘Hill’ columnist directly to Giuliani’s smear campaign against Yovanovitch

John Solomon, a former columnist for The Hill, has been linked directly to Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s smear campaign against ousted American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

As flagged by Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld, phone records in House Democrats’ impeachment report show that Solomon spoke with indicted Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas ten different times between the dates of April 1st and April 7th. During that time, phone records indicate that Parnas also spoke with Giuliani 16 different times.

Then, on April 7th, Solomon published a column that accused Yovanovitch of thwarting investigations into alleged “corruption” in Ukraine as a way to protect Democrats.

Then, one day after Solomon’s report was published, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) had phone calls with Giuliani, Parnas and Solomon.

The day after that story's publication, the Intelligence Committee's ranking member, Rep. Devin Nunes, enters the picture in a flurry of calls with Giuliani, Parnas and Solomon, per the report. pic.twitter.com/9PmzXcCoI5 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 3, 2019

Solomon, who has since left The Hill, has denied being part of any coordinated smear campaign against Yovonovitch and has claimed that he was simply reporting on a story.

The former Hill columnist now works as a contributor to Fox News.