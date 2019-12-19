Debate viewers complain moving background is making them sick: ‘Are they trying to make us all nauseous?’

Viewers were outraged about a moving background used by PBS and Politico in Thursday debate among Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls.

Multiple people complained that the moving set gave them motion sickness.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the debate stage:

Someone please make the debate background stop moving, I’m going to get seasick — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) December 20, 2019

We already have a clear loser in this debate: that godawful meandering background. Make it stop. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 20, 2019

The background for this debate is terrible. Horrible colors. Too busy. And it's moving! Are they trying to make us all nauseous? — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) December 20, 2019

I’ve seen way, way more comments about the awful stagecraft (the background graphic, the lighting, etc) than substantive thoughts about the debate. Way to go @politico @NewsHour @CNN #DemDebate — Jere Keys (@jerekeys) December 20, 2019

@NewsHour @politico Who ever designed the moving PBS and Politico background banner behind the candidates at tonight’s Democratic Debate should be fired. Not a time to advertise your brand PBS or Politico. It’s distracting, annoying & not effective PR. — Tom McNaught (@TomMcNaught1) December 20, 2019

I'm really glad that the vibrating "LITI" letters in the debate background are providing entertainment for people who are stoned. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) December 20, 2019

I’m ridiculously sensitive to motion and I can’t watch the debate because of the moving words in the background. 😭 🤢#DemDebate — Carla (@Sarcasm_N_Cats) December 20, 2019

The moving background during this debate is making me feel queasy. — Lisa Heiman (@heiman_lisa) December 20, 2019

I like how the moving background at the debates makes us all feel like we’re tripping a little bit. — maura quint (@behindyourback) December 20, 2019

If we are gonna have fewer candidates on the debate stage, do we really need moving words in the background? pic.twitter.com/9DHjXeiqGQ — Robert Alexander (@onuprof) December 20, 2019

It may be just me, but I am truly getting dizzy by watching the PBS' moving background logos as the candidates are speaking. #debate — Ken Rudin (@kenrudin) December 20, 2019

The moving background behind the candidates in this debate is going to make me sick. 🤢 — Alyssa Leader (@alittleleader) December 20, 2019

thank you to the person who decided the debate should have a moving background. I love to feel seasick, so this is perfect — Dana Branham (@danabranham) December 20, 2019

the background of the dem debate is giving me vertigo. did they think that through ? #DemDebate — lucysummer (@luuucysummer) December 20, 2019

The “moving background” on the @CNN/@PBS/@politico debate is dreadful, and is detracting from the responses. — Don Rockwell (@DCDining) December 20, 2019

JFC, do we have to put up with this branding bullshit in the background all debate long,? — Bob Collins (@MyLittleBloggie) December 20, 2019

guys maybe the debate background is actually still and it is we who are moving 😳 — Rebecca Sinderbrand (@sinderbrand) December 20, 2019

