Dem congressman wrecks GOP’s impeachment complaints — and says their ‘farcical arguments’ aren’t helping Trump

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) on Thursday took a wrecking ball to Republican arguments against impeaching President Donald Trump, and he showed how Republicans have done little to defend the president on the substance of charges laid out against him.

“With much respect to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, it is difficult to follow some of these arguments,” Neguse said during House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings. “I’ve heard very little in the way of any substantive defenses of the president’s conduct, but instead focus again on farcical process arguments.”

He then went on to tear apart Republican complaints about “closed-door” impeachment hearings by pointing out that Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee were present at all those hearings, that transcripts for those hearings were eventually released to the public, and that witnesses at those hearings were eventually called to testify publicly for all to see.

“The transcripts from those interviews, those depositions have been released!” he said. “I know I’ve reviewed them. I suspect many of my colleagues have as well. And if you did not review those transcripts, you surely watched the live testimony of Ambassador Sondland, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, and so many other public servants over the course of many weeks as millions of Americans watched along with us!”

