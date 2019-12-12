Dem congressman wrecks GOP’s impeachment complaints — and says their ‘farcical arguments’ aren’t helping Trump
Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) on Thursday took a wrecking ball to Republican arguments against impeaching President Donald Trump, and he showed how Republicans have done little to defend the president on the substance of charges laid out against him.
“With much respect to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, it is difficult to follow some of these arguments,” Neguse said during House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings. “I’ve heard very little in the way of any substantive defenses of the president’s conduct, but instead focus again on farcical process arguments.”
He then went on to tear apart Republican complaints about “closed-door” impeachment hearings by pointing out that Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee were present at all those hearings, that transcripts for those hearings were eventually released to the public, and that witnesses at those hearings were eventually called to testify publicly for all to see.
“The transcripts from those interviews, those depositions have been released!” he said. “I know I’ve reviewed them. I suspect many of my colleagues have as well. And if you did not review those transcripts, you surely watched the live testimony of Ambassador Sondland, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, and so many other public servants over the course of many weeks as millions of Americans watched along with us!”
Watch the video below.
Greta Thunberg gets the last laugh after Trump says she should ‘chill’
US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Time magazine's naming of Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying the Swedish teen climate activist should "chill" and go see a movie.
"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" he tweeted.
Thunberg's reply came minutes later, when she changed the bio of her Twitter account to: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."
The exchange came after Time on Wednesday the 16-year-old, who last year launched the "Fridays For Future," protest against global warming that has since grown into a worldwide movement and seen her tipped as a potential Nobel laureate.
Dem congressman wrecks GOP’s impeachment complaints — and says their ‘farcical arguments’ aren’t helping Trump
Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) on Thursday took a wrecking ball to Republican arguments against impeaching President Donald Trump, and he showed how Republicans have done little to defend the president on the substance of charges laid out against him.
"With much respect to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, it is difficult to follow some of these arguments," Neguse said during House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings. "I've heard very little in the way of any substantive defenses of the president's conduct, but instead focus again on farcical process arguments."
He then went on to tear apart Republican complaints about "closed-door" impeachment hearings by pointing out that Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee were present at all those hearings, that transcripts for those hearings were eventually released to the public, and that witnesses at those hearings were eventually called to testify publicly for all to see.
Breaking Banner
Christmas manufacturer Balsam Hill slams Trump’s tariffs after China puts them under the gun
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the CEO of one of the country's largest manufacturers of artificial Christmas trees says they may be hard to find next holiday season because he can't project out his needs and costs due to China tariffs proposed by Donald Trump.
Speaking with Journal, Mac Harman, chief executive of Balsam Brands of Redwood City, California, stated he has been given a deadline of Dec, 20 by one of his Chinese manufacturers to place his order for next year, but has no idea whether Trump's 15% tariffs on consumer goods -- which include 'sChristmas decor -- will go into effect afterward.