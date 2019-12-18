Democrat delivers blistering rebuke of GOP’s defense for Trump in just 30 seconds

In just 30 seconds, Rep. Susan Davis (D-CA) eviscerated a key Republican argument to absolve President Donald Trump’s responsibility for his own impeachment.

Trump’s campaign tried the message that it wasn’t him being impeached but his supporters, avoiding accepting responsibility for his actions and passing the buck to his fans. Another claim by Republicans is that it’s Democrats who have gone after the president, but Davis smashed the argument to pieces.

“Madam Speaker, make no mistake we are not impeaching this president. He is impeaching himself,” Davis said. “If you are the president and you obstruct justice, try to bribe a foreign leader and threaten national security, you’re going to get impeached. End of story.”

Her fellow members broke into laughter and applause.

Watch the short remarks below: