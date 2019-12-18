Democrat delivers blistering rebuke of GOP’s defense for Trump in just 30 seconds
In just 30 seconds, Rep. Susan Davis (D-CA) eviscerated a key Republican argument to absolve President Donald Trump’s responsibility for his own impeachment.
Trump’s campaign tried the message that it wasn’t him being impeached but his supporters, avoiding accepting responsibility for his actions and passing the buck to his fans. Another claim by Republicans is that it’s Democrats who have gone after the president, but Davis smashed the argument to pieces.
“Madam Speaker, make no mistake we are not impeaching this president. He is impeaching himself,” Davis said. “If you are the president and you obstruct justice, try to bribe a foreign leader and threaten national security, you’re going to get impeached. End of story.”
Her fellow members broke into laughter and applause.
Watch the short remarks below:
Breaking Banner
Fox News legal analyst explains why we ‘should be terrified’ of Trump — and why he must be impeached
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano published an op-ed in the Washington Times on Wednesday as President Donald Trump stood on the cusp of impeachment.
Trump, Napolitano argued, committed to clear crimes in his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and he must be impeached.
“That presidential behavior implicates two crimes. One is the federal prohibition on soliciting campaign aid from a foreign government — whether the aid arrives or not. It did not,” he wrote. “The other crime is bribery, which is the exploitation of public duties for personal gain. Bribery consists of the intentional refusal to perform a required public duty — here, releasing the $391 million to Ukraine — until a personal thing of value — here, the announcement of the Ukrainian investigation of Mr. Biden — arrives. The crime of bribery is complete when the thing of value is solicited, whether it arrives or not. It did not.”
WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks to Michigan crowd as House moves to impeach
Republicans and Democrats took to the House floor Wednesday afternoon and early evening as President Donald Trump flew to Battle Creek, Michigan for his third rally in the state this year.
It was clear that the president's campaign was going full-bore into attacking Democrats for the impeachment process. His spokesperson, Kayleigh McEnany, told the audience that it was they that were being impeached. It prompted considerable confusion among Twitter users who saw the claim. Some wondered how Trump's team decided to blame the American people instead of accepting responsibility for his own actions.
Breaking Banner
‘He has shown us who he is’: Maxine Waters flattens Trump and GOP defenders to applause from the House floor
During the impeachment hearings, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), one of the earliest and most vocal voices in Congress to remove President Donald Trump from office, took to the floor to deliver a fiery speech that ended with applause ringing through the floor of the House.
"To quote the late Maya Angelou, 'When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,'" said Waters. "This day was not inevitable, but this was predictable, because this president has shown himself time and time again to believe that he is above the law, and he has no respect for our Constitution or our democracy."