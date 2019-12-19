Democratic debate ‘goes to black’ in Beijing — as candidates were asked about China’s human rights record: report
On Thursday, 2020 Democratic Party hopefuls gathered on stage in Los Angeles for an internationally broadcast debate.
CNN international correspondent Will Ripley was watching the debate in Beijing — when his feed cut out.
“CNN live feed of Democratic presidential debate goes to black in Beijing. Candidates were asked about China’s human rights record & the mass detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang,” Ripley reported, with a picture of his blank screen.
CNN live feed of Democratic presidential debate goes to black in Beijing. Candidates were asked about China’s human rights record & the mass detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/DSQ9QRu5zA
— Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) December 20, 2019
I watched the 2008 US presidential debates on our apartment TV in Beijing. Don’t remember blackouts on CNN International back then.
The extent to which things have tightened up in China over the past decade is sobering. As John Pomfret points out here:https://t.co/WlgOc1IerJ https://t.co/PRgFny39dm
— James Fallows (@JamesFallows) December 20, 2019
.@JulianCastro was the first candidate to mention China’s human rights violations, including its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, on the debate stage.#JulianDebates
— Sid Ravishankar (@sid_ravishankar) December 20, 2019
The debate now turns to the topic of U.S. relations with China.
Buttigieg begins by saying that the U.S. cannot turn a blind eye to the detention of Muslim Uighurs or protests in Hong Kong. https://t.co/muUCzL8496 pic.twitter.com/FPPlz9YjlH
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 20, 2019
2020 Election
Democratic debate ‘goes to black’ in Beijing — as candidates were asked about China’s human rights record: report
On Thursday, 2020 Democratic Party hopefuls gathered on stage in Los Angeles for an internationally broadcast debate.
CNN international correspondent Will Ripley was watching the debate in Beijing -- when his feed cut out.
"CNN live feed of Democratic presidential debate goes to black in Beijing. Candidates were asked about China’s human rights record & the mass detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang," Ripley reported, with a picture of his blank screen.
https://twitter.com/willripleyCNN/status/1207843427771023360
https://twitter.com/JamesFallows/status/1207844777040982017
2020 Election
Mysterious PAC propping up embattled Susan Collins’ attempt to hang onto to her seat
According to a report from the Daily Beast's "Pay Dirt" team, embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is getting an assist in her campaign to cling to her seat after sentiment in her state turned against her after she voted to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court despite accusations of sexual improprieties.
Collins -- along with Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) -- has been targeted by Democrats for ouster in the 2020 election where voter turnout is expected to be high with President Donald Trump at the top of the Republican ticket.
2020 Election
Trump may have just lost Michigan — according to a senior GOP congressman
While President Donald Trump was being impeached in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, he was firing up his base with a MAGA rally in Battle Creek, Michigan — where the president, not surprisingly, angrily railed against Democrats. One of his targets was the late Democrat John Dingell, who represented Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1955-2015. Trump suggested that Dingell was in hell, and Fox News’ Chad Pergram is warning that doing so could hurt the president politically in 2020.
On Thursday morning, Pergram (who covers Congress for Fox News) went to Twitter and reported, “Multiple sources tell Fox Trump is playing w/fire by taking on the Dingells in the swing state of Michigan.” A source described by Pergram as a “senior GOP congressman” told Fox News that Trump “could lose Michigan alone on this one.”