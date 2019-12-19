Quantcast
2020 Election

Democratic debate ‘goes to black’ in Beijing — as candidates were asked about China’s human rights record: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

On Thursday, 2020 Democratic Party hopefuls gathered on stage in Los Angeles for an internationally broadcast debate.

CNN international correspondent Will Ripley was watching the debate in Beijing -- when his feed cut out.

"CNN live feed of Democratic presidential debate goes to black in Beijing. Candidates were asked about China’s human rights record & the mass detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang," Ripley reported, with a picture of his blank screen.

https://twitter.com/willripleyCNN/status/1207843427771023360

https://twitter.com/JamesFallows/status/1207844777040982017

