Democratic debate ‘goes to black’ in Beijing — as candidates were asked about China’s human rights record: report

On Thursday, 2020 Democratic Party hopefuls gathered on stage in Los Angeles for an internationally broadcast debate.

CNN international correspondent Will Ripley was watching the debate in Beijing — when his feed cut out.

“CNN live feed of Democratic presidential debate goes to black in Beijing. Candidates were asked about China’s human rights record & the mass detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang,” Ripley reported, with a picture of his blank screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN live feed of Democratic presidential debate goes to black in Beijing. Candidates were asked about China’s human rights record & the mass detention of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/DSQ9QRu5zA — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) December 20, 2019

I watched the 2008 US presidential debates on our apartment TV in Beijing. Don’t remember blackouts on CNN International back then. The extent to which things have tightened up in China over the past decade is sobering. As John Pomfret points out here:https://t.co/WlgOc1IerJ https://t.co/PRgFny39dm — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) December 20, 2019

.@JulianCastro was the first candidate to mention China’s human rights violations, including its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, on the debate stage.#JulianDebates — Sid Ravishankar (@sid_ravishankar) December 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate now turns to the topic of U.S. relations with China. Buttigieg begins by saying that the U.S. cannot turn a blind eye to the detention of Muslim Uighurs or protests in Hong Kong. https://t.co/muUCzL8496 pic.twitter.com/FPPlz9YjlH — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 20, 2019