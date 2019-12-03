Devin Nunes has been ‘projecting his own guilt’ about his complicity in Trump’s ‘shakedown scheme’: Intel Democrat

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a key member of the House Intelligence Committee, discussed the new allegations that ranking Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was in phone contact with President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, at the same time he publicly denounced the impeachment investigation over the Ukraine scheme Trump and Giuliani executed together.

“Do you believe Devin Nunes should recuse himself?” asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

“You know, I’m going to leave that to Devin Nunes, Wolf,” said Swalwell. “This isn’t about Devin Nunes. This is about the president of the United States. It is disappointing, though, that he used a serious impeachment inquiry to falsely attack Adam Schiff every single day, suggesting that Chairman Schiff was a fact witness, when all along it now seems that Devin Nunes, in fact, was the fact witness, and he was just projecting his own guilt, his own involvement in this shakedown scheme on Mr. Schiff. But this isn’t about Devin Nunes, as much as he may want it to be. This is about the president’s conduct.

