Devin Nunes likely under federal investigation over foreign contacts after Parnas phone call revelation: ex-FBI official
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi speculated that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) may already be under FBI investigation for his secret calls with indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.
“What do you make of the fact that the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, who participated in the Adam Schiff portion of the impeachment hearings, never said anything to anybody about the fact that he was not just the guy who’s sitting on the dais, he was involved in some way with one of the players?” asked host Joy Reid.
“Well, it says a lot on two levels,” said Figliuzzi. “It says a lot about Devin Nunes as an individual, his ethics, his integrity, and what he’s all about. And then on a larger level, it’s just a huge, ironic development that we’re hearing all of this about — the Republicans are defending allegations that the president lacks integrity and ethics, and they’re sitting there overseeing this and they’re not recusing themselves, and they’re not saying anything about their colleague, Devin Nunes. So, you know, the hypocrisy is loud and clear here. And eventually when the dust clears, Joy, I wouldn’t be surprised if ethics investigations and perhaps even criminal investigations really point the finger at Nunes as someone who should have recused himself and is much deeper into this than we know now.”
“He’s been weirdly involved for a long time, like sneaky meetings with the White House and being their advocate in this weirdly aggressive way,” said Reid. “Now we find out he’s on the phone with Lev Parnas. There’s a lot. If you were in counterintel and dealing with a case like this, would you want the FBI to interview Nunes?”
“Well, I wouldn’t be surprised, Joy,” said Figliuzzi. “And again, I have no particular knowledge on this. I want to be sure to say that. But when you look at this new evidence revolving around phone calls, then you look at Devin Nunes’ travels and who he’s associating with, and the fact that he’s kind of backchannel, backdoor information to the White House that he’s gleaning from committees in the past, I wouldn’t be surprised if there already isn’t some inquiry into his activities related to foreign contacts. And I think this is only going to continue to grow.”
Donald Trump sounds like a complete lunatic because he’s isolated himself in a far-right media bubble
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
If you have an older relative who spends way too much time stewing in the conservative media, you may have experienced a moment when you not only disagreed with him, but you realized that you had no earthly clue what he was going on about. Perhaps it was when he started talking about the UN plot to eliminate golf courses and replace paved roads with bicycle paths. Maybe he stopped you in your tracks with a discourse on why flies were attracted to Barack Obama, or complained about the government insisting on referring to Christians as "Easter-worshippers" or expressed outrage over 9/11 hijackers being given leniency by Muslim jurists.
Trump’s claim impeachment ‘nullifies’ 2016 election blown up in new House Judiciary Committee report
On Saturday, the House Judiciary Committee released their report outlining the offenses committed by President Donald Trump, and the legal framework for impeachment — which clears the way for Congress to write and approve articles of impeachment against him.
One of the key issues examined by the report is the claim, repeatedly made by the president and his supporters, that impeachment would "nullify" the 2016 presidential election and the popular will — which is already a weak claim given that Trump never won the popular vote, and that impeaching Trump would still install Mike Pence as president. But the report more broadly rejects the entire claim that an election result immunizes a president from punishment for official misconduct.
READ IT: House Judiciary Committee releases report defining Trump impeachable offenses
On Saturday, the House Judiciary Committee released a report outlining the impeachable acts committed by President Donald Trump.
"Our President holds the ultimate public trust," said the report, titled "Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment," in its introduction. "A President faithful only to himself—who will sell out democracy and national security for his own personal advantage—is a danger to every American. Indeed, he threatens America itself."
The report clarifies the procedures for impeachment, analyzes whether president can be "impeached for abuse of executive powers," and "whether it is preferable to await the next election when a President has sought to corrupt that very same election."