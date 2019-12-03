Devin Nunes scorched by ex-FBI official for concealing phone calls with impeachment witnesses

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe laid into Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for concealing his phone calls with Rudy Giuliani and his indicted associate Lev Parnas, all the while publicly denouncing the impeachment investigation that partially turns on President Donald Trump’s collaboration with them.

“It’s interesting of course, it’s going to be interesting for Nunes,” said Chris Cuomo. “He’s one of the president’s chief defenders, he thinks this impeachment is totally a miscarriage of justice … how could he not know that they have him in these call logs with Parnas? He’s a guy that he vilifies every chance he gets, why is he on the phone with him?”

“To think about some of the comments that Nunes made, calling [impeachment] a hoax and a sham and all that stuff, and then he sits on the dais and listens to the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch, talk about how she was targeted by the president and his allies in this smear campaign, knowing he may have been a player in that very smear campaign,” said McCabe. “There’s nothing prohibiting Nunes from having contacts with the president’s lawyer and the president’s now-indicted friend and a very conservative journalist, John Solomon, but it sure does raise a lot of ethical questions about whether or not he should have disclosed that to the committee.”

Watch below: