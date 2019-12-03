Devin Nunes scorched by ex-FBI official for concealing phone calls with impeachment witnesses
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe laid into Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for concealing his phone calls with Rudy Giuliani and his indicted associate Lev Parnas, all the while publicly denouncing the impeachment investigation that partially turns on President Donald Trump’s collaboration with them.
“It’s interesting of course, it’s going to be interesting for Nunes,” said Chris Cuomo. “He’s one of the president’s chief defenders, he thinks this impeachment is totally a miscarriage of justice … how could he not know that they have him in these call logs with Parnas? He’s a guy that he vilifies every chance he gets, why is he on the phone with him?”
“To think about some of the comments that Nunes made, calling [impeachment] a hoax and a sham and all that stuff, and then he sits on the dais and listens to the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch, talk about how she was targeted by the president and his allies in this smear campaign, knowing he may have been a player in that very smear campaign,” said McCabe. “There’s nothing prohibiting Nunes from having contacts with the president’s lawyer and the president’s now-indicted friend and a very conservative journalist, John Solomon, but it sure does raise a lot of ethical questions about whether or not he should have disclosed that to the committee.”
Watch below:
CNN
Devin Nunes scorched by ex-FBI official for concealing phone calls with impeachment witnesses
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe laid into Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for concealing his phone calls with Rudy Giuliani and his indicted associate Lev Parnas, all the while publicly denouncing the impeachment investigation that partially turns on President Donald Trump's collaboration with them.
"It's interesting of course, it's going to be interesting for Nunes," said Chris Cuomo. "He's one of the president's chief defenders, he thinks this impeachment is totally a miscarriage of justice ... how could he not know that they have him in these call logs with Parnas? He's a guy that he vilifies every chance he gets, why is he on the phone with him?"
CNN
John Dean declares Trump impeachment report details obstruction of justice that is bigger than Nixon’s Watergate
Former White House Counsel John Dean explained during a CNN appearance Tuesday that the report published by the House Intelligence Committee made a bigger case than even Watergate did against former President Richard Nixon.
In a panel discussion, Dean, who now serves as a lecturer, author and political commentator, explained that the obstructions of justice by Trump and his White House are greater than even Nixon's during Watergate.
"Here's what the second thing they have done is to point out that the abuse of Congress here and the obstruction of Congress is much more compelling than it was in the Nixon case," Dean told Anderson Cooper. "They have built that in this report as they take it to the Judiciary [Committee] where they already have that report."
CNN
Devin Nunes has been ‘projecting his own guilt’ about his complicity in Trump’s ‘shakedown scheme’: Intel Democrat
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a key member of the House Intelligence Committee, discussed the new allegations that ranking Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was in phone contact with President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, at the same time he publicly denounced the impeachment investigation over the Ukraine scheme Trump and Giuliani executed together.
"Do you believe Devin Nunes should recuse himself?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"You know, I'm going to leave that to Devin Nunes, Wolf," said Swalwell. "This isn't about Devin Nunes. This is about the president of the United States. It is disappointing, though, that he used a serious impeachment inquiry to falsely attack Adam Schiff every single day, suggesting that Chairman Schiff was a fact witness, when all along it now seems that Devin Nunes, in fact, was the fact witness, and he was just projecting his own guilt, his own involvement in this shakedown scheme on Mr. Schiff. But this isn't about Devin Nunes, as much as he may want it to be. This is about the president's conduct.