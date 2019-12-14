Quantcast
Dictionary editor leaves GOP over impeachment: ‘Republican positions aren’t consonant with intellectual honesty’

Published

33 mins ago

on

On Saturday, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) was blasted for reports he would switch parties to vote against impeachment after a new poll showed he would lose a Democratic primary over his support for President Donald Trump.

But there was also movement away from the GOP for the party’s intellectual dishonesty on the issue.

Bryan Garner, the editor-in-chief for Blacks Law Dictionary, announced he was leaving the Republican Party.

“I’ve always called myself Republican,” Garner explained.

“I keep my Twitter feed generally apolitical & will continue to do so. Generally,” he noted. “But as of today, I’m switching parties. Over impeachment.”

“The Republican positions aren’t consonant with intellectual honesty,” he explained. “As of today, I’m an Independent.”

Garner wrote two books with Justice Antonin Scalia, Making Your Case: The Art of Persuading Judges and Reading Law: The Interpretation of Legal Texts.

