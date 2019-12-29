‘Disgusting’: Internet blasts Trump for Americans learning of latest call with Putin from the Kremlin

Once again, it was Moscow that told the United States people and press about a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

According to the Kremlin readout, Putin thanked Trump for intelligence “transmitted through the channels of U.S. special services,” which “helped thwart terrorist acts in Russia.”

Many on Twitter were particularly bothered by the lack of details about the call. Trump was on the golf course most of Sunday, prompting questions of whether he took the call from the links and if any national security officials were on hand to listen in to the call and record the necessary information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the lack of information released to the press, it’s unknown if there were further things addressed in the call. According to CNN, the White House still hasn’t confirmed the call even took place.

Former national security aid Samantha Vinograd noted in an interview with CNN that nothing Trump does is for nothing and he operations on a very transactional basis. She wondered if Trump handed over this intelligence, what he was demanding in return.

You can see the frustration from Twitter below:

It is disgusting that we hear about *45 phone calls with Putin from the Kremlin. How are American citizens working in the political WH proud of themselves? Enabling treason daily. https://t.co/7oRDL9qmBl — Alan W. Silberberg (@IdeaGov) December 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The president took the call I suppose either at Mar-a-Lago or his golf club on a vacation Sunday. Were there staff listening in on the call in the Sit Room and/or with the president, and taking notes? Who? cc @PressSec https://t.co/kwBEFIiegJ — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 29, 2019

I’m sure Putin was just calling to say “Merry Christmas” to his puppet. https://t.co/mbe6hQcEI0 — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) December 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

NOW: While @realDonaldTrump is busy elsewhere, The Kremlin has released a transcript of a phone call between Trump and Putin. Today is one for history: Russia is supplying news to the U.S. through its official filter before our own president. pic.twitter.com/kUBnMnmMYX — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

With Putin playing publicist (we still don't have a WH statement about the Trump/ Putin call), is anyone else wondering which US officials were authorized to listen to the call and/or receive a readout?@CNN @jessicadean heading to you — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) December 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Once again, we learn from the Kremlin, not the White House, that Putin and Trump spoke on the phone. https://t.co/Ona3NS3oNs — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) December 29, 2019

🔻Why are we always learning about Trump's conversations with Putin from the Kremlin?

🔻Where is the White House readout?

🔻What are those "issues of mutual interest"?

🔻Whose "mutual interest": Russia and the U.S., or solely Trump and Putin? pic.twitter.com/ZYB4axq5NJ — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) December 29, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT