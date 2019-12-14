Quantcast
‘Donald Trump was right from the beginning’: Jeanine Pirro tells Fox News audience the opposite of reality

56 mins ago

Less than two hours after a guest on CNN warned that Fox News is a threat to national security for its lies to support Donald Trump, Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro appeared to prove his point.

Pirro went on an angry rant in her opening, claiming that the DOJ inspector general report showed bias, despite the fact that the report found the opposite.

Regardless the facts, Pirro claimed that President Donald Trump had been vindicated.

Watch:


‘You can say Merry Christmas again’: Lara and Eric Trump declare victory in the War on Christmas

2 mins ago

December 14, 2019

For years, conservatives have complained about a "War on Christmas" -- but President Donald Trump finally won the war, according to his son and daughter-in-law.

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro interviewed Eric Trump and his wife Lara in Trump Tower, which Pirro called the "New York White House."

Pirro told the two they had "done wonderful things for the country" and said Trump had ended political correctness and people could say "Merry Christmas."

"You can say Merry Christmas again," Lara Trump said. "Isn't that so nice, Jeanine?"

"It's incredible," Eric Trump said. "It is nice to say Merry Christmas again."

Fox News lying to defend Trump makes it a threat to US national security: CNN contributor

2 hours ago

December 14, 2019

Fox News a threat to American democracy and national security, a CNN contributor explained on Saturday.

Garrett Graff was interviewed by CNN's Ana Cabrera about a new piece he wrote for Wired titled, "Fox News Is Now a Threat to National Security."

"Monday’s split-screen drama, as the House Judiciary Committee weighed impeachment charges against President Trump and as the Justice Department’s inspector general released a 476-page report on the FBI’s handling of its 2016 investigation into Trump’s campaign, made one truth of the modern world inescapable: The lies and obfuscations forwarded ad infinitum on Fox News pose a dangerous threat to the national security of the United States," he wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 