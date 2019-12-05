‘Don’t mess with me’: Pelosi’s presser ends with a bang as she blasts reporter for asking if she ‘hates’ Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strongly rebuked a reporter who asked whether she hated President Donald Trump.
The California Democrat announced Thursday morning that she had asked Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler to draft articles of impeachment, and she then announced that the committee would hear evidence in the case in a hearing Monday.
“Ukraine was the vehicle of the president’s actions (but) this isn’t about Ukraine,” Pelosi said. “This is about Russians. Who benefited? Who benefited from that holding that military assistance?”
“All roads lead to Putin,” she added. “Understand that.”
Sinclair Broadcasting reporter James Rosen asked Pelosi if she hated Trump as she walked away from the podium, and she returned to the stage and scolded the conservative reporter.
“As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me,” Pelosi said. “I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always pray for the president, and I still pray for the president.”
“I pray for the president all the time,” she added, “so don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”
CNN
‘Help me’: CNN’s John King begs guests to say something after bonkers Giuliani interview leaves him speechless
CNN host John King on Thursday found himself at a loss for words while watching the latest escapade of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is in Ukraine this week to apparently resume his quest to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
During a segment about Giuliani's latest Ukraine caper, King played an interview clip with former Fox News host Eric Bolling in which Giuliani refused to say what he was doing in the country.
"I'm not here -- I don't have to defend myself!" Giuliani said, when asked about his reasons for traveling to Kiev. "I didn't do anything wrong. I didn't do a darn thing wrong!"
Breaking Banner
Fox News legal analyst makes stunning prediction: Trump will testify under oath in impeachment trial
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano predicted that President Donald Trump would testify during his impeachment trial.
Napolitano told "America's Newsroom" anchor Bill Hemmer on Thursday that he believed the president would testify on his own behalf once the House votes to impeach him and the Senate holds a trial, reported The Hill.
“If you go to a Senate trial, who testifies on behalf of the president?” Hemmer asked.
Trump supporters live in an ‘alternate universe’ like post-truth Soviet Union: Former world chess champion Kasparov
Before the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 and Russia established a capitalist government that was headed by President Boris Yeltsin and later, President Vladimir Putin, it was infamous for Orwellian language: government-owned media reported what the Soviet Communist Party told them to report. Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov was among those who grew up in the Soviet Union, and in a December 5 op-ed for CNN’s website, he finds some Orwellian parallels between the old Soviet Union and the Trump Administration.