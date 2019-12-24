Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Drunk Catholic’ Rudy Giuliani sparks horror with latest tweet about being a ‘better Jew’ than George Soros

Published

39 mins ago

on

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday continued to make incendiary statements about billionaire George Soros by again questioning whether the Holocaust survivor really deserves to be considered Jewish.

One day after claiming in an interview that he’s “more of a Jew” than Soros, the former New York mayor tweeted that Soros should not be called Jewish because he is not supportive of Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Soros has funded many enemies to the State of Israel, including groups that support BDS, who’s ultimate goal is to destroy the Jewish homeland,” Giuliani wrote. “Those who oppose these groups are not only better Jews, but better people than him. Most certainly not anti-Semitic.”

Many of Giuliani’s followers, including several Jewish Americans, hammered him for claiming the ability to judge the authenticity of anyone’s Jewishness.

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Drunk Catholic’ Rudy Giuliani sparks horror with latest tweet about being a ‘better Jew’ than George Soros

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday continued to make incendiary statements about billionaire George Soros by again questioning whether the Holocaust survivor really deserves to be considered Jewish.

One day after claiming in an interview that he's "more of a Jew" than Soros, the former New York mayor tweeted that Soros should not be called Jewish because he is not supportive of Israel.

"Soros has funded many enemies to the State of Israel, including groups that support BDS, who’s ultimate goal is to destroy the Jewish homeland," Giuliani wrote. "Those who oppose these groups are not only better Jews, but better people than him. Most certainly not anti-Semitic."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump DHS officials paid for sex with human trafficking victims they were trying to ‘rescue’: report

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Two Department of Homeland Security officers have been accused of paying for sexual favors from a group of human trafficking victims whom they were supposed to be "rescuing."

Today's News Herald, a local newspaper based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, reports that two DHS officials who were investigating sex trafficking at massage parlors in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City both paid those businesses for sex from their employees.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump Foundation shut down — but not over claims of theft against kids’ cancer charity

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Social media posts are circulating that claim the Trump family was prohibited from operating any charity in New York because they'd been caught stealing from a children's cancer charity.

But that's not exactly what happened, according to the nonpartisan watchdog FactCheck.org.

The viral posts conflate the outcome of a court case against the Donald J. Trump Foundation with allegations against the Eric Trump Foundation.

The president's foundation agreed to shut down late last year to settle a case brought by the New York attorney general, which accused the nonprofit organization of funding Trump's business and political interests.

Continue Reading
 
 