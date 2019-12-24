‘Drunk Catholic’ Rudy Giuliani sparks horror with latest tweet about being a ‘better Jew’ than George Soros

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday continued to make incendiary statements about billionaire George Soros by again questioning whether the Holocaust survivor really deserves to be considered Jewish.

One day after claiming in an interview that he’s “more of a Jew” than Soros, the former New York mayor tweeted that Soros should not be called Jewish because he is not supportive of Israel.

“Soros has funded many enemies to the State of Israel, including groups that support BDS, who’s ultimate goal is to destroy the Jewish homeland,” Giuliani wrote. “Those who oppose these groups are not only better Jews, but better people than him. Most certainly not anti-Semitic.”

Many of Giuliani’s followers, including several Jewish Americans, hammered him for claiming the ability to judge the authenticity of anyone’s Jewishness.

Check out some reactions below.

Mayor Guiluani, claiming to have the authority to decide who is “more” Jewish is offensive. Also, George Soros funds honorable charities unlike your client @realDonaldTrump who had to pay $2 million after his charity was SHUT DOWN by New York for cheating. https://t.co/gTQbCPVJHO — Jennifer Taub 🗽 (@jentaub) December 24, 2019

Rudy Giuliani is here to tell you who's a Good Jew and who's a Bad Jew https://t.co/XUMPT02HZa — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) December 24, 2019

Who is this guy to tell people who are good Jews and bad Jews? Mind your own business! https://t.co/kSwcg4s8jR — HarrySandick (@HarrySandick) December 24, 2019

Drunk Catholics are the worst > Rudy Giuliani says he is 'more of a Jew' than George Soros, who survived the Holocaust https://t.co/Fepe9uSEmw #KAG2020 #MAGA — Wisconsin Strong (@WisconsinStrong) December 24, 2019

Ever think you'd see the day Rudy Giuliani would be deciding who's a good Jew and who isn't?

Strange times we live in. — Roberto Gee (@RobertoGee4) December 24, 2019

no one:

Rudy Giuliani: and here’s another thing about Jews — sarah (@slwein) December 24, 2019

Ahhhhhhh and here we go…

I don't know about other Jews, but I LOVE getting #Jewsplained by an Italian Catholic during #Chanukah & #Christmas … how fantastic of Rudy Giuliani 🤦🏻‍♀️

Thank you, Next! 🙄🙄 https://t.co/BB3Uk45156 — Crunchy.Poppy (@CrunchyPoppy) December 24, 2019

Rudy Giuliani says Jewish zionists are “better jews” than anti-zionists which is just… not his call to make as a catholic. https://t.co/XuYw1Vilfs — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 24, 2019