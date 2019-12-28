Ex-GOP lawmaker urges Pelosi to hold up impeachment to put a ‘spotlight’ on McConnell and drag him down

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Saturday morning, former Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to hold up Donald Trump’s impeachment trial saying it will keep a spotlight on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his attempts to rig it in favor of the president.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, Jolly said dragging out the trial hurts both the president and McConnell.
“Imean, he [Trump] wants the show, because the show will excite his base and honestly allow Donald Trump to continue to put the spotlight on Joe Biden and on Hunter Biden which politically works for Donald Trump,” Jolly explained before noting that McConnell is trying to “rig” the trial.
“I think Nancy Pelosi, in withholding the articles, needs to put a strong spotlight and put it on Mitch McConnell, not on trial like we’re talking about Donald Trump, but in the House, go big. Bring a heavy spotlight to the misconduct of Mitch McConnell,” he continued. “I think his confession that he would not be impartial in this trial is akin to when Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) admitted that the Benghazi hearings were only to sink Hillary Clinton. It needs to be part of the reason why the articles are not going over. it’s not just about the witnesses. It’s about the fact that the majority leader has said we will not have a fair trial in the United States Senate.”
Watch below:
