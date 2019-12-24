Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Trump aide was abruptly stripped of her duties after campaign learned she was pregnant: lawsuit

Published

28 mins ago

on

A former 2016 campaign staffer is suing President Donald Trump for pregnancy and sex discrimination.

A.J. Delgado, a spokeswoman and campaign outreach staffer, sued Trump and his first campaign Monday in Manhattan, alleging that she was “stripped” of her responsibilities and duties after announcing her pregnancy, reported Politico.

The suit notes that the father of her baby was Jason Miller, a married senior staffer for the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delgado’s suit claims she stopped receiving emails and other messages related to the work she had been doing for the campaign, and she was excluded from doing work for Trump’s inauguration despite being a formal part of the communications transition team.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump aide was abruptly stripped of her duties after campaign learned she was pregnant: lawsuit

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

A former 2016 campaign staffer is suing President Donald Trump for pregnancy and sex discrimination.

A.J. Delgado, a spokeswoman and campaign outreach staffer, sued Trump and his first campaign Monday in Manhattan, alleging that she was "stripped" of her responsibilities and duties after announcing her pregnancy, reported Politico.

The suit notes that the father of her baby was Jason Miller, a married senior staffer for the campaign.

Delgado's suit claims she stopped receiving emails and other messages related to the work she had been doing for the campaign, and she was excluded from doing work for Trump's inauguration despite being a formal part of the communications transition team.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries fires back at Trump after holiday attack on Pelosi: ‘It’s Christmas Eve. Get a life’

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) encouraged Donald Trump to "get a life" after the president spent part of his Christmas Eve ranting on Twitter.

In a tweet apparently referencing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Trump claimed that all Democrats can "think about is impeachment."

The ONLY reason we were able to get our great USMCA Trade Deal approved was because the Do Nothing Democrats wanted to show that they could approve something productive in light of the fact that all they even think about is impeachment. She knows nothing about the USMCA Deal!

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump complains Democrats ‘want fairness in the Senate’ trial: ‘We have the majority now’

Published

57 mins ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that Democrats don't have a right to expect "fairness in the Senate" after they "treated us very unfairly" by passing impeachment articles.

Trump made the remarks while vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“We have the majority now they want [Mitch] McConnell to do wonderful things for them," he said. "They treated us very unfairly and now they want fairness in the Senate.”

Trump on Dems and impeachment: “We have the majority now they want McConnell to do wonderful things for them...They treated us very unfairly and now they want fairness in the Senate”

Continue Reading
 
 