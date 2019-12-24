Ex-Trump aide was abruptly stripped of her duties after campaign learned she was pregnant: lawsuit

A former 2016 campaign staffer is suing President Donald Trump for pregnancy and sex discrimination.

A.J. Delgado, a spokeswoman and campaign outreach staffer, sued Trump and his first campaign Monday in Manhattan, alleging that she was “stripped” of her responsibilities and duties after announcing her pregnancy, reported Politico.

The suit notes that the father of her baby was Jason Miller, a married senior staffer for the campaign.

Delgado’s suit claims she stopped receiving emails and other messages related to the work she had been doing for the campaign, and she was excluded from doing work for Trump’s inauguration despite being a formal part of the communications transition team.