Father praises Utah school for firing teacher who went on 10 minute rant telling his son ‘homosexuality is wrong’

A Utah father is praising his son’s school after the boy and his classmates were forced to endure a 10-minute anti-gay rant from a substitute teacher claiming “homosexuality is wrong.”

Louis van Amstel explained in a Facebook video (below) the teacher “asked all the kids what they’re thankful for” before the Thanksgiving holiday for a lesson on gratitude.

Van Amstel says his son said “he’s thankful that he’s finally being adopted by his two dads.” He says the substitute teacher gave her “very clear opinion that ‘two men is wrong, homosexuality is wrong.'”

ABC News reports “three students went to notify the school’s principal, according to van Amstel. The three students had asked her to stop multiple times, but she refused, he said.”

The school, Deerfield Elementary School in Cedar Hills, Utah,

“I am so proud of Daniel’s school,” van Amstel, a professional choreographer who has appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” says. “Not only did they let go of the teacher, but they said this woman is never going to teach in this school ever again.”

