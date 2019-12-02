Father praises Utah school for firing teacher who went on 10 minute rant telling his son ‘homosexuality is wrong’
A Utah father is praising his son’s school after the boy and his classmates were forced to endure a 10-minute anti-gay rant from a substitute teacher claiming “homosexuality is wrong.”
Louis van Amstel explained in a Facebook video (below) the teacher “asked all the kids what they’re thankful for” before the Thanksgiving holiday for a lesson on gratitude.
Van Amstel says his son said “he’s thankful that he’s finally being adopted by his two dads.” He says the substitute teacher gave her “very clear opinion that ‘two men is wrong, homosexuality is wrong.'”
ABC News reports “three students went to notify the school’s principal, according to van Amstel. The three students had asked her to stop multiple times, but she refused, he said.”
The school, Deerfield Elementary School in Cedar Hills, Utah,
“I am so proud of Daniel’s school,” van Amstel, a professional choreographer who has appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” says. “Not only did they let go of the teacher, but they said this woman is never going to teach in this school ever again.”
‘A whole other level of weirdness’: Twitter reacts to Kellyanne Conway getting tweet-shamed by her own husband
In a Tweet this Monday, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, George Conway, publicly called out his wife after she took a swipe at presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Earlier this morning, Kellyanne Conway tweeted out a recent viral video that features Biden bumblings his words in a past speech
“WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe," Kellyanne tweeted. "We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”
"Your boss apparently thought so," George fired back while quote-tweeting his wife.
A fantasy world of hate, anger, revenge and lies: Junior’s book says a lot more about the Trump family than he knows
Donald Trump Junior’s Triggered is quite a book, rich with insights, all of them unintended.
The subtitle of Triggered is “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
What the text shows is that it is Junior who spews hate, mixed with an unhealthy dose of made-up facts to justify his anger. That’s just the kind of hypocrisy the Trumps spin inside their fantasy bubble, where anyone who questions what they do is unworthy of being heard.
The words put down for Junior by a host of Hachette editors, identified only by first name, show that he lives in a black-and-white world with never a hint of gray.
Insurance industry is clearly ‘terrified,’ says Bernie Sanders, as lawmakers admit lobbyists helped them write attacks on Medicare for All
"We are taking on the big-money interests who have an army of lobbyists trying to defeat Medicare for All."
Documents obtained by the Washington Post Monday showed that lobbyists helped three state lawmakers draft op-eds this year attacking Medicare for All, a revelation Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted as further evidence that the healthcare industry is "terrified" of the push for single-payer.