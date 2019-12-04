Quantcast
Fire alarm blares in the White House as legal experts testify at impeachment hearing

Published

1 min ago

on

A fire alarm sounded at the White House as legal experts testified that President Donald Trump had committed impeachable acts.

Reporters and staffers were evacuated Wednesday morning from the White House for a fire alarm as Democrats questioned law professors about the constitutionality of their impeachment inquiry and the evidence that investigation turned up against the president.

The alarm sounded shortly after 11:30 a.m. but the building was cleared for return a short time later.

