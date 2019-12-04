Fire alarm blares in the White House as legal experts testify at impeachment hearing
A fire alarm sounded at the White House as legal experts testified that President Donald Trump had committed impeachable acts.
Reporters and staffers were evacuated Wednesday morning from the White House for a fire alarm as Democrats questioned law professors about the constitutionality of their impeachment inquiry and the evidence that investigation turned up against the president.
The alarm sounded shortly after 11:30 a.m. but the building was cleared for return a short time later.
Fire alarm in the press area of the West Wing at the White House. pic.twitter.com/xbsOCyRglE
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) December 4, 2019
Full WH complex fire alarm test empties reporters, EEOB staff and others. We have the all clear to return now. pic.twitter.com/hVMpjH2JbG
— Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) December 4, 2019
At the White House, the press has evacuated for a fire alarm #ImpeachingHearings pic.twitter.com/NWfMHW26Up
— Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) December 4, 2019