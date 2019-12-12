Florida Republican complains impeachment hurts troops’ feelings
A Republican lawmaker suggested that some impeachment evidence offered by Democrats had insulted military service members.
Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) — an Iraq War veteran whose combat record has fallen under question — claimed that Democrats had disrespected the troops by showing a link between President Donald Trump’s alleged extortion scheme and Ukrainian military deaths.
“The fact that members of this committee would insinuate the Ukrainians died because they didn’t get aid is ridiculous,” Steube said. “Having served in the combat theater and knowing what that is like, to blame that aid was delayed a few weeks would have saved lives is frankly insulting to me and all who have served.”
“They want you to believe that Ukrainians died and it’s Trump’s fault,” he added. “Members on the other side is talking about bribery and laying out a case and elements for bribery. If it was so compelling, why isn’t it in the articles of impeachment? It’s not. They didn’t include it because there’s no evidence for that charge. The aid was released, the Ukrainians didn’t start any investigations. They also got a meeting with President Trump, and President Trump doesn’t have to meet with foreign leaders.”
Breaking Banner
Meghan McCain leads The View hosts in brutal attack on Nikki Haley: ‘Disqualified for national office’
Addressing former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley's attempt to walk back her comments defending the flying of the Confederate flag, conservative co-host Meghan McCain took the lead on "The View" and hammered the former South Carolina governor -- agreeing with co-host Sunny Hostin that Haley disqualified herself from ever being president.
With host Whoopi Goldberg off for the day, McCain asked to speak first, and jumped all over Haley who recently wrote an op-ed attempting to explain away her comments made during an interview with right-wing host Glenn Beck.
Dem lawmaker drops the mic on GOP for claiming Trump was really worried about Ukraine ‘corruption’
One of the Republican Party's defenses of President Donald Trump has been that he only withheld military aid to Ukraine because he sincerely wanted to see whether the country was doing enough to fight internal corruption.
But Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Thursday tore this claim to pieces by showing how Trump himself is constantly mired in corruption in both his own businesses and even his personal charity.
While debating articles of impeachment against Trump before the House Judiciary Committee, Raskin mocked the idea that the man who has paid out tens of millions of dollars to settle fraud claims has a sincere commitment to fight corruption.
GOP’s Louie Gohmert shredded for spewing out a ‘nonsense’ definition of crime during impeachment hearing
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) insisted that President Donald Trump couldn't have committed a crime because Ukraine hadn't realized it was the victim of a shakedown scheme.
The Texas Republican, a former prosecutor and judge, claimed he had never sent anyone to prison without the victim realizing they had been the victim of a crime, and social media users swiftly fact-checked his claim -- which wasn't even an accurate assessment of the impeachment evidence.
"Having been a prosecutor, I've defended some cases, I've been a judge, i have sent a lot of people to prison," Gohmert said. "But I have never sent someone to prison where the victim didn't know or figure out that they were a victim. That's extraordinary to hear, that you can commit a crime like bribery or theft or -- and the victim never knows, never figures out there's a victim. I've never sent anybody to prison when the victim didn't know they were a victim."