Former White House official calls Trump ‘an unmitigated disaster’
President Donald Trump has tried to pretend that he “welcomes impeachment,” but even his aides hae said he’s become a ball of anger over impeachment.
In a CNN interview Saturday, former top Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci called the president is a mess. He explained that he expected the Republican Party to jump in and rescue the country and their party from Trump. He said that there was a list of reasons why the GOP might be afraid, whether influences from lobbyists or donors or it may be a lack of courage.
“But I would implore those people, to tell the truth, and think like an entrepreneur. I wanted to hire the president to be the president,” he said. “We had two choices, a Democrat and a Republican. I’m an entrepreneur. I have a big private equity portfolio. I wanted to make him the CEO, given those two choices. He has been an unmitigated disaster. When you’re an entrepreneur, you have a CEO — that’s an unmitigated disaster you seek removal and go to replace him.”
He said that the United States is an unbelievable country with a ridiculous CEO that needs to be removed. Republicans are obviously too afraid to do it.
“I would tell those people that need to speak up, think about it like you are a custodian or fiduciary for a publicly-traded company, and say it is enough,” Scaramucci continued. “It is very bad for the world. It is hurting our hard and soft power around the world. I’ve got to believe that even people like Vladimir Putin are saying, ‘Well, this guy is very unpredictable and a touch crazy and it would be a lot easier for the world order if we had somebody more stable in that position.'”
He also mentioned the recent Washington Post piece that said that the president is getting his information from Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he thinks that it is a combination of factors and not entirely isolated to Putin’s influence.
“The main factor is people like Mayor [Rudy] Guiliani and President Trump feel like they’re outsiders,” Scaramucci said. “There are two ways you can look at yourself: you could be like — ‘I’m an outsider, and I don’t care,’ or ‘I am an outsider, and something is up with that, and there is some kind of conspiratorial thing that’s made me an outsider’ where they feel left out.”
Giuliani’s trip to Ukraine, he said, is a representation of that kind of idea, and it has ties back to Putin as well.
“I don’t know the answer,” he answered honestly. “I find it sort of comical that we’re repeating — [Putin] is obviously a better White House communications director than me because he has the talking points and everybody seems to be using those talking points. But, you know, my thing with the Russians, very simple, we’re adversaries with them in a lot of different ways, but I always felt this way, and a lot of my Republican and Democratic friends will disagree with me — we have to figure out a way to bridge the gap and have some level of peace with the Russian government and Russian people. It is just too complicated a world not to.”
Watch the second half of his interview below:
CNN
Anthony Scaramucci explains how Trump could bring ‘the death blow to the GOP’
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has slowly turned against President Donald Trump, and he doesn't trust that the president can keep the markets stable.
In a CNN interview Saturday night, Scaramucci explained that investors in the American markets prefer the stability of the U.S. because it isn't a risky bet, and the government system isn't a joke. Trump changes that.
"Mitch McConnell has to be very careful here because he posts up a Soviet-style kangaroo-court-like trial and the president's acquitted, and there is no primary witness subpoenaed and it's this sort of political acquittal without all of the facts being elicited for the American people," Scaramucci described one possible avenue. "You are going against a 243-year-old constitutional system and the rule of law. So, what's made us so prosperous and given us each the American Dream is the idea none of us are above the law, and the system has great integrity. That is why the capital markets like America. They believe that we don't have any type of tyranny or any type of kangarooism going on. So, if they go to do that, I think that is probably the calculation Speaker Pelosi is making, that will have significant and incalculable damage to the Republican Party not just in 2020 but could be a death blow to the Republican Party."
CNN
GOP strategist flattened after insisting Trump impeachment will ramp up support from independent voters
On CNN Saturday, Democratic strategist Maria Cardona pushed back hard on Republican strategist Alice Stewart's notion that President Donald Trump's actions aren't worthy of impeachment.
"Do you expect, Alice, that there will be some consequence that Republicans will have to pay, as the former senator [Jeff Flake] suggests, for not even acknowledging that what the president did was wrong?" asked anchor Victor Blackwell. "Impeachable or not, that it was not wrong?"
"The reason that we have members of the GOP and the House and the Senate so in line with this president is because there is no underlying crime, and that is quite obvious," said Stewart. "I personally am one of those that believe there were some inappropriate things said on the call, but it has not risen to the level of impeachment. It did not get proven in the House in my mind and in Republicans' minds. That is exactly why we are standing firmly behind this president. And look, the only consequence that will come of this is Democrats, for focusing so much time and attention on an effort that the American people are split 50-50 on."
CNN
‘Ridiculous’: Trump supporters’ new argument that he’s not really impeached yet burned to the ground by ex-prosecutor
On CNN Saturday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig tore into the GOP's argument that if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) withholds the articles of impeachment to exact demands from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), then President Donald Trump hasn't "really" been impeached yet.
"Let's start with the basics," said anchor Amara Walker. "Apparently there are questions over whether Trump has really been impeached over a technicality. We spoke with Jenna Ellis, who is the senior legal adviser to the 2020 Trump campaign, and to the president a few hours ago, and she said technically that President Trump has not yet been impeached because the Senate does not yet have the articles of impeachment ... do you agree?"