Former White House official calls Trump ‘an unmitigated disaster’

President Donald Trump has tried to pretend that he “welcomes impeachment,” but even his aides hae said he’s become a ball of anger over impeachment.

In a CNN interview Saturday, former top Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci called the president is a mess. He explained that he expected the Republican Party to jump in and rescue the country and their party from Trump. He said that there was a list of reasons why the GOP might be afraid, whether influences from lobbyists or donors or it may be a lack of courage.

“But I would implore those people, to tell the truth, and think like an entrepreneur. I wanted to hire the president to be the president,” he said. “We had two choices, a Democrat and a Republican. I’m an entrepreneur. I have a big private equity portfolio. I wanted to make him the CEO, given those two choices. He has been an unmitigated disaster. When you’re an entrepreneur, you have a CEO — that’s an unmitigated disaster you seek removal and go to replace him.”

He said that the United States is an unbelievable country with a ridiculous CEO that needs to be removed. Republicans are obviously too afraid to do it.

“I would tell those people that need to speak up, think about it like you are a custodian or fiduciary for a publicly-traded company, and say it is enough,” Scaramucci continued. “It is very bad for the world. It is hurting our hard and soft power around the world. I’ve got to believe that even people like Vladimir Putin are saying, ‘Well, this guy is very unpredictable and a touch crazy and it would be a lot easier for the world order if we had somebody more stable in that position.'”

He also mentioned the recent Washington Post piece that said that the president is getting his information from Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he thinks that it is a combination of factors and not entirely isolated to Putin’s influence.

“The main factor is people like Mayor [Rudy] Guiliani and President Trump feel like they’re outsiders,” Scaramucci said. “There are two ways you can look at yourself: you could be like — ‘I’m an outsider, and I don’t care,’ or ‘I am an outsider, and something is up with that, and there is some kind of conspiratorial thing that’s made me an outsider’ where they feel left out.”

Giuliani’s trip to Ukraine, he said, is a representation of that kind of idea, and it has ties back to Putin as well.

“I don’t know the answer,” he answered honestly. “I find it sort of comical that we’re repeating — [Putin] is obviously a better White House communications director than me because he has the talking points and everybody seems to be using those talking points. But, you know, my thing with the Russians, very simple, we’re adversaries with them in a lot of different ways, but I always felt this way, and a lot of my Republican and Democratic friends will disagree with me — we have to figure out a way to bridge the gap and have some level of peace with the Russian government and Russian people. It is just too complicated a world not to.”

Watch the second half of his interview below: