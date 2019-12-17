Quantcast
‘Unstable’: Americans aghast after Trump unleashes a bizarre 6-page letter that reads like a crazed ‘rage-tweet’

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump sent a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) whining about how he shouldn’t be impeached. The self-pitying letter attacked Pelosi and Democrats, saying, again, that his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect.”

“It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!” the president fumed.

Trump then followed the letter with press conference with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales. He compared the United States to the crime-riddled country where drug traffickers are plaguing the country and government.

GENMag senior writer Andrea González-Ramírez cautioned the internet against reading the letter while playing any sort of drinking game.

You can see the rest of the comments from the internet below:

