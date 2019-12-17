‘Unstable’: Americans aghast after Trump unleashes a bizarre 6-page letter that reads like a crazed ‘rage-tweet’

President Donald Trump sent a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) whining about how he shouldn’t be impeached. The self-pitying letter attacked Pelosi and Democrats, saying, again, that his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect.”

“It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!” the president fumed.

Trump then followed the letter with press conference with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales. He compared the United States to the crime-riddled country where drug traffickers are plaguing the country and government.

GENMag senior writer Andrea González-Ramírez cautioned the internet against reading the letter while playing any sort of drinking game.

If I had played a drinking game while reading Trump's letter to Pelosi I would have probably ended up with alcohol poisoning because all of his greatest hits make an appearance — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) December 17, 2019

Mueller report – drink!

Russian witch hunt – drink!

Hillary Clinton – drink!

The DNC – drink!

Tougher on Russia than Obama – drink!

The whistleblower – drink!

Salem Witch Trials – drink!

2020 election – drink!

"Impeachment is partisan" graf – driiiiink! (pg. 4-6) — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) December 17, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump's letter to @SpeakerPelosi is a kind of remarkable, once-in-a-lifetime thing you should read. If there was ever a crystal clear window into the president's mind, this is it.https://t.co/q8gbXyrAHv — Singer (@singernews) December 17, 2019

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” POTUS writes to @SpeakerPelosi … pic.twitter.com/QP7cUbX7Ao — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2019

Is it even worth pointing out that, amid all the ramblings and bananas in this letter, what Trump is claiming about the impeachment process is false? No it is not worth pointing out. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) December 17, 2019

A LOT to unpack in this stream of consciousness, 6 page letter from @realDonaldTrump to @SpeakerPelosi. One sample: "It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!" https://t.co/jyyVALZNx0 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) December 17, 2019

I read the president’s letter to the speaker and came away with three conclusions:

1. The president isn’t very smart.

2. The president lies a lot.

3. The president is a whiny little bitch. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 17, 2019

This is not a letter authored by someone of sound mind or in full command of his mental faculties. The implications of that are obviously immense and quite scary but how long can we really continue to ignore it? https://t.co/eyjmA3hCK9 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 17, 2019

"His second-in-command, William Tecumseh Sherman, found him later that night, chewing on an ever-present cigar. "‘Well, Grant, we’ve had the devil’s own day, haven’t we?’ "Yes," replied Grant, "and I've written a 6 page letter about how unfair it all is to me." — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 17, 2019

OMG, this Trump letter to Pelosi is filled with so many falsehoods, all documented in our claims database. It's like written version of a Trump rally. https://t.co/QCp7AM6zj6 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 17, 2019

PURE PROJECTION. The war on democracy is not letting Garland get a hearing and Trump's behavior.

Impeachment live updates: Trump excoriates Pelosi and Democrats in letter to House speaker, calls impeachment ‘declaring open war on American Democracy’ https://t.co/T6dlCgFJfu — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) December 17, 2019

I bet trump really thought he had a genius light bulb moment when he came up with the idea to write the speaker a letter. Good work, President Crayons! — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 17, 2019

Trump’s letter to Pelosi is like his tweets put to letterhead. He makes his regular false claims (the Electoral College result;

cost of the Mueller probe; energy production; etc.), uses exclamation marks, and accuses Pelosi of lying about praying for him. https://t.co/okAZgOw2xc — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 17, 2019

I'd speculate the exclamation points in this letter are signposts for sentences his lawyers might have preferred to delete. https://t.co/GmgFOLvDwh pic.twitter.com/XTE5Qm1Rox — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) December 17, 2019

OMG this letter is just as unhinged as Trump’s tweets, only copy-edited https://t.co/ultYGfsrAZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2019

Was just offline for a few minutes The president didn't by any chance put out a fully insane letter about impeachment while I was gone, did he — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 17, 2019

This is the most petulant, definitely-not-written-by the Toddler in Chief letter I’ve ever read. Interesting shift from the guy who was daring Pelosi to impeach him last week. https://t.co/QBtLDL2imY — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) December 17, 2019

every R should be forced to read that deranged letter before they vote to grant him absolute immunity from the rule of law. — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) December 17, 2019

Hey don’t just quote the most digestible sound bites from the completely insane letter the President wrote. The main thing is that the President wrote a nutty letter to the Speaker, and that he’s clearly not doing ok. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) December 17, 2019

Trump’s deranged, unhinged letter makes a pretty compelling case that the President is unfit for office. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 17, 2019