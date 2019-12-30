Fox & Friends host changes subject from Hanukkah stabbings to Christian persecution
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stumbled over the word “anti-Semitism” in the wake of a Hanukkah stabbing attack in New York, and then a Fox News host changed the subject to violent attacks on Christians worldwide.
Pompeo insisted that President Donald Trump was serious about fighting global anti-Semitism, and tied that into a broader theme of religious freedom.
“President Trump has made a true pillar of America’s foreign policy religious freedom, the right of each of us to practice our faith in the way that we desire to do so, and we work hard on this,” Pompeo said. “We work hard. We’ve got a special envoy who handles any anti-Semitism issues, former (Kansas) governor (Sam) Brownback, who handles religious freedom issues.”
“Fox & Friends” host Rachel Campos-Duffy then changed the subject to persecution of Christians, which she described as a bigger problem.
“We’ve seen over Christmas, you know, some horrific attacks on Christians,” she said.”By the way, the most persecuted religion on the planet right now. Beheadings, a village attacked and seven killed there, as well as the kidnapping of the young teenage Christian girl. But why are we seeing this rise in attacks, specifically for Christians?”
Pompeo couldn’t identify the root cause, but agreed that religious persecution was a problem worldwide.
“As you’ve seen, too, around the world a respect for religious faith is something that governments have a responsibility to do,” he said. “I’ve talked at some length about China and how it’s persecuting over a billion Muslims. Leaders all around the world have a responsibility to protect their citizens and permit them to practice their faith, and so there are lots of different reasons for this. I’ve seen it in christian communities around the world. We have the responsibility, as the United States, to work diligently to help protect these Christians wherever we can as well.”
In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic attacks in NYC, Fox & Friends' @RCamposDuffy says, "we've seen over some Christmas some horrific attacks on Christians — by the way, the most persecuted religion on the planet right now." pic.twitter.com/QZIQEwrIED
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 30, 2019
Lindsey Graham faces scathing rebuke for his ‘seriously corrupt attitude’ — from one of his own constituents
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has flaunted the fact that he has no desire to seriously evaluate the evidence against President Donald Trump when an impeachment trial takes place in the U.S. Senate. And a letter pushed in South Carolina’s Greenville News asserts that Graham and McConnell should both recuse themselves from the trial.
“Recent statements from U.S. senators have shown a disheartening level of cynicism never before displayed by Congress members involved in impeachment proceedings,” Greenville, South Carolina resident William Byars writes. “Both Senate leader Mitch McConnell and SC Sen. Lindsey Graham have made it abundantly clear they have no interest in even attempting impartiality in the Senate impeachment trial.”
Greta Thunberg offers advice to young people, dismisses climate-denying politicians in BBC radio program
"Be an active democratic citizen...because democracy is not only on election day, it's happening all the time."
Climate leader Greta Thunberg offered advice to young people wanting to take action to help solve the climate crisis and met for the first time with natural historian Sir David Attenborough as she took over editor's duties on Monday's episode of the BBC's "Today" radio program.
Trump official uses Hanukkah stabbing to bash immigrants — even though alleged attacker is a US citizen
Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, jumped at the chance to use the weekend's mass stabbing at a rabbi's home as a cudgel to bash immigrants.
As The Daily Beast reports, Cuccinelli on Monday claimed that alleged assailant Grafton Thomas, a United States citizen, was the "son of an illegal alien who got amnesty under the 1986 amnesty law for illegal immigrants."
The Daily Beast reports, however, that it is not clear if Cuccinelli's tweet is correct and the Trump official did not provide any sourcing for his information.