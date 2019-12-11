Fox News host argues women journalists sleep around for scoops ‘all the time’ — as his network faces new harassment suit
Right-wing director Clint Eastwood has come under outrage after his new movie, Richard Jewell, falsely depicts the late Atlanta reporter Kathy Scruggs having sex with a source to get a scoop.
But on Wednesday’s edition of Fox News’ “The Five,” co-host Jesse Watters defended Eastwood, arguing that women reporters do in fact frequently sleep around to get stories — and all but one of the examples he cited were fictional characters.
“Just as an example, this happens all the time,” said Watters. “Ali Watkins was a reporter for many, many years, in many distinguished publications. She slept with one of her sources, allegedly, for four years, and broke a lot of scoops according to this Politico report here. So it happens a lot, and it happens a lot in movies and TV shows. Just to list right here, Fletch, Thank You For Smoking, Top Five, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, I mean it’s all over Hollywood now. They have a problem with the Clint Eastwood movie? Come on.”
“And by the way, how has someone not made a movie in Hollywood about all this deep state garbage going on in the Trump campaign?” he added to general laughter.
Fox News has been plagued with numerous scandals around sexual harassment of their female reporters, including allegations against Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, and Eric Bolling, and more recently a lawsuit filed against the network by reporter Britt McHenry alleging sexual harassment by co-host Tyrus.
Fox News' Jesse Watters just said that it "happens all the time" that female journalists sleep with their sources in order to get scoops.
Trump pretends he was in the military during White House reception
President Donald Trump held a White House Hanukkah party a few weeks before the Jewish holiday and during the event, he seemed to be claiming he served in the military when he didn't.
"Like we used to say in the military, make a path,” Trump said.
https://twitter.com/jeffmason1/status/1204938676876263425
Trump not only never served in the military he actively dodged the draft, getting a pass due to alleged bone spurs in his feet. It's unknown if Trump actually has bone spurs, but such a condition doesn't disappear.
Bob Kerrey, a former Republican Senator and SEAL officer in the U.S. Navy went after the president in March demanding to see proof of the bone spurs.
Florida Democrat uses kindergarten logic to explain how you can tell Trump is guilty
Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) said during a passionate speech in the Judiciary Committee to explain the basic logic that shows the rationale for President Donald Trump's impeachment charges.
The Congressman explained that he has a family group-text where he speaks to his children while he's in Washington. He asked his children what they worry about
"They told me what they were feeling. and what their friends were feeling," he described. "And they confirmed the worst. Their faith in our democracy is shaken. One of my kids said, 'Trump has made me feel like our country is failing. He has taken away America's common sense.' Another said, 'If our democracy is fragile enough to be manipulated by the president, then I worry for our future as a country.' Why is our democracy so fragile? Well, the president smears the press as the enemy of the people. He attacks verifiable facts and calls them fake news. He attacks his opponents in the ugliest and the most hateful ways."