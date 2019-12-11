Fox News host argues women journalists sleep around for scoops ‘all the time’ — as his network faces new harassment suit

Right-wing director Clint Eastwood has come under outrage after his new movie, Richard Jewell, falsely depicts the late Atlanta reporter Kathy Scruggs having sex with a source to get a scoop.

But on Wednesday’s edition of Fox News’ “The Five,” co-host Jesse Watters defended Eastwood, arguing that women reporters do in fact frequently sleep around to get stories — and all but one of the examples he cited were fictional characters.

“Just as an example, this happens all the time,” said Watters. “Ali Watkins was a reporter for many, many years, in many distinguished publications. She slept with one of her sources, allegedly, for four years, and broke a lot of scoops according to this Politico report here. So it happens a lot, and it happens a lot in movies and TV shows. Just to list right here, Fletch, Thank You For Smoking, Top Five, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, I mean it’s all over Hollywood now. They have a problem with the Clint Eastwood movie? Come on.”

“And by the way, how has someone not made a movie in Hollywood about all this deep state garbage going on in the Trump campaign?” he added to general laughter.

Fox News has been plagued with numerous scandals around sexual harassment of their female reporters, including allegations against Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, and Eric Bolling, and more recently a lawsuit filed against the network by reporter Britt McHenry alleging sexual harassment by co-host Tyrus.

OMG! Fox News’ Jesse Watters just said that it “happens all the time” that female journalists sleep with their sources in order to get scoops. He then points to one real-life example and then a bunch of fictional movies to make his case. pic.twitter.com/dV2NMaKZR8 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 11, 2019