Fox News hosts blasted for ‘cherry-picking’ IG report to spin it as a win for Trump: ‘They owe us an apology’

On Tuesday morning, CNN host Alisyn Camerota dropped the hammer on Fox News for spinning the Justice Department inspector general report that absolved the department of any conspiracy against Donald Trump, instead saying that it was an indictment of the department.

Joined by CNN contributor, ex-Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) and CNN host Brian Stelter, Camerota shared Fox clips from Monday night featuring hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and marveled at the obvious lies.

“Let’s go back to reality-world instead of upside-down world right now,” host Camerota smirked after rolling the clips, “which is what we just played a montage of. Charlie, when you hear, you know, the talking points from obviously the Trump cheerleaders as well as some of your former Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill, do they — when Hannity says everything we’ve been reporting for years has been dead on accurate, we were right every step of the way, and the report completely negates that, do they believe that? Why are they saying that?”

“No, I mean, that’s an absurd statement by Sean Hannity,” Dent conceded. “You know, look, they’re cherry-picking, what they’re doing over there at Fox is they’re cherry-picking those pieces of the report that bolster or support their narrative — it’s as simple as that. Yes, there are problems, serious problems with the surveillance warrants for Carter Page who’s an eccentric fellow and is probably owed an apology by the FBI. But on the big question, about the origin of the probes, there was no political bias. It was open in a fair manner, and no deep state conspiracy, no coup d’etat. And there you have the president and his supporters probably owe the rest of us an apology for spreading that nonsense.”

