Fox News legal analyst makes stunning prediction: Trump will testify under oath in impeachment trial

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano predicted that President Donald Trump would testify during his impeachment trial.

Napolitano told “America’s Newsroom” anchor Bill Hemmer on Thursday that he believed the president would testify on his own behalf once the House votes to impeach him and the Senate holds a trial, reported The Hill.

“If you go to a Senate trial, who testifies on behalf of the president?” Hemmer asked.

“Himself,” Napolitano said.

Hemmer seemed surprised, but Napolitano said he believes that will happen.

“I do,” Napolitano said. “I think it will be the most dramatic legal political event in the history of our era, with the president of the United States testifying under oath in front of the chief justice, and the full Senate and 200 million people watching on television.”