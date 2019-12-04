Fox News legal analyst offers ridiculous excuse for Devin Nunes: ‘Somebody else’ may have called Giuliani henchman from his phone

On Wednesday’s edition of “Fox & Friends,” Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett offered a novel defense of the secret calls between Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Rudy Giuliani and his associates — that it might have been “somebody else” using his phone.

“We just don’t know, because we don’t know the details,” said Jarrett. “In fact, it’s a call log. Does that mean that Devin Nunes was actually on the call, or somebody else? And we don’t know the import of it. You know, frankly I don’t trust Adam Schiff. He has a long and distinguished track record of deception and lies.”

Watch below: