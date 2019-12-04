Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News legal analyst offers ridiculous excuse for Devin Nunes: ‘Somebody else’ may have called Giuliani henchman from his phone

Published

2 mins ago

on

devin nunes

On Wednesday’s edition of “Fox & Friends,” Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett offered a novel defense of the secret calls between Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Rudy Giuliani and his associates — that it might have been “somebody else” using his phone.

“We just don’t know, because we don’t know the details,” said Jarrett. “In fact, it’s a call log. Does that mean that Devin Nunes was actually on the call, or somebody else? And we don’t know the import of it. You know, frankly I don’t trust Adam Schiff. He has a long and distinguished track record of deception and lies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News legal analyst offers ridiculous excuse for Devin Nunes: ‘Somebody else’ may have called Giuliani henchman from his phone

Published

1 min ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

On Wednesday's edition of "Fox & Friends," Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett offered a novel defense of the secret calls between Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Rudy Giuliani and his associates — that it might have been "somebody else" using his phone.

"We just don't know, because we don't know the details," said Jarrett. "In fact, it's a call log. Does that mean that Devin Nunes was actually on the call, or somebody else? And we don't know the import of it. You know, frankly I don't trust Adam Schiff. He has a long and distinguished track record of deception and lies."

Watch below:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Panicky Rudy Giuliani mocked after claiming his multiple calls to OMB may not have been about Ukraine

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday sent out a panicky tweet after House Democrats produced phone records showing that he was in contact with the Trump White House 11 separate times on the same day that former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was unexpectedly ousted from her job.

In the tweet, Giuliani insisted that his multiple calls to the White House, which included several calls to the Office of Budget and Management that would eventually place a hold on military aid to Ukraine, may not have had anything to do with his operations in the former Soviet republic.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Why have no Republicans turned on Trump? A corrupted Supreme Court

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

There is a very simple reason why some Republicans voted for the impeachment proceedings against Richard Nixon, but none have so far broken ranks against Trump.

That reason is a corrupted U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1976 (Buckley v. Valeo) and 1978 (First National Bank of Boston v. Bellotti), the Supreme Court ruled that when corporations and billionaires purchase their very own politicians, it is constitutionally protected “free speech” rather than “bribery,” which is how we defined it from the beginning of our republic until 1976. In 2010, the Supreme Court doubled down on its betrayal of American democracy with its Citizens United decision.

Continue Reading
 
 