Fox News report spreads anti-vaxxer propaganda: ‘Measles is not a big deal to me at all’
Fox News spread anti-vaxxer propaganda during a report on measles exposures at five U.S. airports.
Travelers were exposed to the potentially deadly infectious disease this month at airports in Chicago; Austin, Texas; Denver; Los Angeles and Richmond, Virginia.
The conservative cable TV network aired a report Friday morning that included interviews with three women at an airport, and one of the women promoted anti-vaccine talking points on measles.
“Measles is not a big deal to me at all,” the woman said. “When I was a child had the measles. It’s an insignificant disease, and I think it’s stupid that people are making such a big deal out of it.”
Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus, and can sometimes be fatal, but is highly preventable through vaccination.
Ummm, check out this woman telling Fox News there's nothing to worry about with measles:
"Measles is not a big deal to me at all. When I was a child had the measles. It’s an insignificant disease and I think it’s stupid that people are making such a big deal out of it" pic.twitter.com/m0G3ewUBKz
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 27, 2019
Breaking Banner
Trump busted for ridiculous new lie about fluorescent light bulbs
Daniel Dale, CNN's seemingly tireless Trump fact checker, has caught the president telling yet another falsehood.
As Dale writes on Twitter, the president told supporters at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan last week that energy efficient fluorescent light bulbs are bad because you have to travel "a couple of hundred miles away" to dispose of them if they break.
Dale, however, contacted Battle Creek city officials and they informed him that "they actually have two annual collection events in Battle Creek, two in the county seat 11 miles away."
Trump and Republicans call the impeachment process unfair — but are clueless to explain why: columnist
Within the GOP ranks, the emerging narrative is that the impeachment process against President Trump is unfair, but according to Steve Benen in an op-ed for MSNBC.com, Republicans are having trouble articulating exactly what's so unfair about it.
Republicans originally claimed that it was unfair because there was no formal vote on the House floor to authorize the impeachment inquiry into Trump -- until the House did hold a vote. Then Republicans complained that there were no public impeachment committee hearings -- until the House did hold hearings. The next complaint was that Trump wasn't allowed to present a defense -- until the House invited Trump to testify, which he refused to do. That's when Republicans ran out of talking points, Benen writes.
Breaking Banner
Disney World visitors are roughing up and groping costumed cast members
Visitors to Disney World have been groping and roughing up costumed characters.
Three employees who play Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck filed law-enforcement reports earlier this month complaining that visitors have inappropriately touched them, reported the Orlando Sentinel.
One woman who works as Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom was hospitalized after a woman patted her costume head, which made the character head slide down and strained her neck.