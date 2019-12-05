Fresno Bee burns Nunes to the ground in scathing editorial

The editorial board of the Fresno Bee has written a scathing takedown of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for his extraordinary fealty to President Donald Trump, which the editors say is harming the country.
Specifically, the editorial accuses Nunes of forsaking his oath of office as a congressman to serve as Trump’s most loyal toady on the House Intelligence Committee.
“As has been true for nearly all of Trump’s first term, Nunes has relinquished his proper role as an independent representative of Congress and has instead acted like a member of the Trump 2020 re-election team,” the editorial states.
It then takes Nunes to task for dismissing any inquiries into the president’s conduct as “hoaxes” and for his seeming involvement with indicted Rudy Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas, whose attorney claimed that Nunes had met with a Ukrainian prosecutor to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
“To advance the cause of getting at the truth, Nunes should come clean on the phone calls and tell the House what was discussed,” the editorial states. “He should also provide travel records to debunk the charge that he met in Vienna last December with the Ukrainian to get information that might hurt Biden; Nunes says he was in Libya and Malta.”
Read the whole editorial here.
