President Donald Trump regularly slurs and mangles words during his speeches — and The Daily Show has put them all together in one long supercut video.

The video starts out with the president praising a war veteran for his service to America’s “infantroopen,” then goes to the president warning of the dangers of being addicted to “heroilynn,” and continues with Trump touting “ICE offices” who worked to removed “susbesdig” gang members from the United States.

Other made-up Trump words in the clip include “liver transpants,” “benefishers,” “pivotable,” “supply chern,” “asbadidizziz,” and “apliculibulls.”

Watch the full video below.