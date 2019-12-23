From ‘apliculibulls’ to ‘transpants’: The Daily Show creates hilarious supercut of Trump’s made-up words
President Donald Trump regularly slurs and mangles words during his speeches — and The Daily Show has put them all together in one long supercut video.
The video starts out with the president praising a war veteran for his service to America’s “infantroopen,” then goes to the president warning of the dangers of being addicted to “heroilynn,” and continues with Trump touting “ICE offices” who worked to removed “susbesdig” gang members from the United States.
Other made-up Trump words in the clip include “liver transpants,” “benefishers,” “pivotable,” “supply chern,” “asbadidizziz,” and “apliculibulls.”
Watch the full video below.
🚨LATE ENTRY: “BEAUTIFYEUVIEW”🚨 pic.twitter.com/EEDS4BrOkK
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 23, 2019
Former GOP senator begs Republicans to ‘put country over party’ — ‘before it’s too late’
When Arizona Republican Jeff Flake was serving in the U.S. Senate, he could be critical of President Donald Trump at times yet wasn’t a full-fledged Never Trump conservative like Washington Post columnist Max Boot, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough or GOP strategists Rick Wilson and Ana Navarro. And in an op-ed for the Washington Post, he addresses his former colleagues and urges them to “put country over party” when the time comes to serve as jurors in President Donald Trump’s Senate trial.
Observers mystified after Trump delivers ‘moronic’ and ‘unhinged’ rant about windmills and the universe
In a speech to the right-wing Turning Points USA conference in Florida on Saturday, President Donald Trump launched into an incoherent diatribe against wind power in which he said in the same breath that he "never understood wind" and has studied windmills "better than anybody," pointed out for no apparent reason that the earth is "tiny" compared to the rest of the universe, and claimed there are "bird graveyards" under wind turbines.
"I never understood wind. You know, I know windmills very much," Trump told the audience of mostly high school and college students. "It's very expensive. They're made in China and Germany mostly—very few made here, almost none. But they're manufactured tremendous, if you're into this, tremendous fumes, gases are spewing into the atmosphere."
Khashoggi son welcomes Saudi court verdict over father’s murder
The son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi welcomed a court verdict Monday that saw five people sentenced to death over the killing, saying justice had been served.
"Fairness of the judiciary is based on two principles, justice and swift litigation," Salah Khashoggi, who lives in the kingdom, said on Twitter.
"Today, justice was served to children of... Jamal Khashoggi. We affirm our confidence in the Saudi judiciary at all levels."
Khashoggi -- a royal family insider turned critic -- was killed and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.