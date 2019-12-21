Quantcast
‘Furious’ Trump experiencing wild mood swings after being ‘surprised’ he was impeached: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report at Politico, Donald Trump has been completely absorbed with following his impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House and that his moods are taking wild swings depending upon what he sees on TV.

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial that could result in Trump being stripped of the presidency, Politico reports that the president is still surprised at what is happening to him.

Noting that Trump watched the historic House vote on his impeachment from the wings while he waited to speak at a rally in Michigan, one Trump insider described his everchanging moods.

“He’s gone through the full range of emotions — surprise, disappointment, anger, fury,” a friend of the president confided. “He’s now back to surprise.”

“When Democrats launched their investigation in September, Trump fumed Republicans weren’t doing enough to defend him. When the impeachment hearings started, he was angry at the career officials who testified. By the time the House closed in on its historic vote this week, he was surprisingly upbeat, buoyed by the lack of Republican defections and string of perceived policy victories,” the report states. “He watched the final House votes in a room in the area surrounded by more than a dozen confidants, including Vice President Mike Pence, Trump son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House congressional liaison Eric Ueland, according to a person familiar with the situation. But in the hours and days after being impeached, Trump flipped back to anger, punching out tweet after tweet, several all caps, and fuming at Pelosi.”

One former Trump aide admitted, “He goes through peaks and valleys. He’s very angry. It’s made a deep impression. The anger is deep and raw.”

The president is reportedly happy that Republicans have closed ranks to support him, with an aide saying that has bolstered his mood.

“Coverage drives his mood,” explained a presidential aide. “For the first time in a long there was competing narrative on the TV.”

You can read more here.

 

