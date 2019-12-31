George Conway dunks on Trump for citing Fox News contributor — when legal scholars think the opposite
In a series of tweets this Tuesday, President Trump quoted a Fox News contributor and former senior staffer to George W. Bush, Brad Blakeman, who said that Trump should not undergo a Senate trial as a result of his impeachment.
“It’s my opinion as a lawyer that the Articles of Impeachment are defective on their face, which means I would like to see a Motion to Dismiss and have this disbursed without the necessity of a trial. I don’t think there should be a trial,” the quote read, as cited by Trump. “I think it should be dismissed on 51 votes, which is procedural. You don’t need two thirds.”
“A great lawyer & person,” Trump wrote, praising Blakeman. “Thank you Brad!”
…on 51 votes, which is procedural. You don’t need two thirds.” Brad Blakeman @FoxNews A great lawyer & person. Thank you Brad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
Trump’s tweet caught the attention of one of his most vocal critics and husband to one of his top advisers, George Conway, who said that for every Brad Blakeman, there are at least “hundreds if not thousands” of lawyers who disagree with him.
“For every Brad Blakeman you’ve got, there are undoubtedly hundreds if not thousands of far better lawyers, who actually practice or teach law, who say your impeachment was well-founded. Too bad for you, @realDonaldTrump,” Conway tweeted.
For every Brad Blakeman you’ve got, there are undoubtedly hundreds if not thousands of far better lawyers, who actually practice or teach law, who say your impeachment was well-founded. Too bad for you, @realDonaldTrump. #IMPOTUS https://t.co/eQlMF1HGJp
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 31, 2019
In a subsequent tweet, Conway linked to a Washington Post article that reported on an open letter signed by over 500 legal scholars who say that Trump committed “impeachable conduct” and that lawmakers would legally justified in moving to remove him from office.
In an appearance on Fox & Friends this Thursday, Blakeman argued that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to withhold articles of impeachment from the Senate was because she has “no leverage.”
“I think the longer she delays, the worse it gets for [Democrats] because remember their argument was, this president is such a danger he must be removed for the good of the republic,” Blakeman said on Thursday. “If [Pelosi] doesn’t want to bring the charges to the Senate, then, in fact, he hasn’t been impeached, because the impeachment process means that once the vote is taken in the House it must be filed in the Senate in order for the Senate to take up their responsibility.”
Breaking Banner
‘Yankee dimwit’ Elise Stefanik trashed for spreading baseless conspiracy theory about Georgia Dem
On Tuesday, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) took issue with a New York Times column suggesting the GOP was struggling to elect women. To prove her point, she named off a number of Republican women running for Congress in a lengthy Twitter thread — and in the process, echoed a baseless conspiracy theory about Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA):
✔️@MichelleSteelCA ‘s polling and fundraising is very strong against vulnerable Harley Rouda in CA.✔️@karenhandel will beat Lucy McBath in Georgia since Lucy lives in a different state.✔️@NancyMace will win in SC in this pro-Trump district.
Breaking Banner
EPA blows off objections from Trump-appointed scientists to make polluting groundwater easier
An advisory board filled with scientists who were mostly appointed by President Donald Trump is objecting to new rules from the Environmental Protection Agency that will lower fuel efficiency standards and make it easier to pollute groundwater.
The Washington Post reports that the EPA is set to blow off objections from its own Scientific Advisory Board, which released analyses on Tuesday claiming that the new regulatory decisions were not based on sound science.
Breaking Banner
Here are 7 times Meghan McCain got taken to school on The View in 2019
One of the reasons viewers tune into "The View" is to watch co-host Meghan McCain taken to school, and this past year has offered plenty of memorable examples.
The conservative McCain frequently finds herself at odds with her fellow panelists, who mostly lean to the left, but she doesn't make things any easier for herself by interrupting colleagues, challenging every perceived slight or occasionally showing up underprepared for the day's topic.
These are some of 2019's most memorable schoolings:
The View’s Meghan McCain gets schooled for insisting impeachment doesn’t matter