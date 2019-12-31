Quantcast
George Conway reveals 3 key questions for Trump witnesses singled out in bombshell NYT report

2 hours ago

George Conway has some questions for his wife’s White House colleagues about President Donald Trump’s pressure scheme against Ukraine.

The conservative attorney and husband to White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway agreed that a New York Times report showing behind-the-scenes power struggles over Trump’s campaign against Ukraine raised some important questions that should be answered by additional witness testimony.

“Very significant, indeed,” Conway tweeted. “But so many questions remain. What exactly happened after the White House, and #IMPOTUS, learned about the whistleblower complaint? What did the criminal referral from the CIA (general counsel) say? And what discussions did the White House and the DOJ have about both?”

The Times report showed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former national security adviser John Bolton begged Trump to release Ukraine aid — which undercuts Republican defenses about the president’s role in the scheme.

But the White House has blocked their testimony, along with other key witnesses.

Trump already trying to corrupt his Senate trial — but he’ll need the media’s help to get away with it

27 mins ago

December 31, 2019

President Donald Trump clearly signaled that he intends to corrupt his impeachment trial by smearing election challenger Joe Biden -- but he's going to need help to get away with his latest scheme.

The president started off New Year's Eve by complaining about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's pause on delivering impeachment articles to the Senate, and signaled that he wants Republicans to turn the trial into a sham investigation of Biden -- one of his strongest Democratic challengers, reported the Washington Post.

C-SPAN caller dresses down Trump’s favorite ‘shameless’ OANN anchor on live TV: ‘The hypocrisy is unreal’

1 hour ago

December 31, 2019

One America News Network (OANN) anchor Liz Wheeler on Tuesday faced accusations that she uses her platform to spread divisive language.

During an appearance on C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, Wheeler was challenged by a caller named Pat on the independents' line.

"I view the divisive language that's been spewing out of people's mouths of individuals like you," Pat said after explaining she was a History teacher. "And the hypocrisy is unreal to me."

"It's really difficult for me to go in our classrooms and teach our students about the Constitution, the democracy in this country," Pat continued. "The leadership in this country -- I don't care if it's a Republican or a Democrat -- is not teaching our children... It is shameless, it's hypocrisy, it's sad. And it makes me just want to cry."

Women tech leaders ‘insulted’ by Ivanka Trump keynote at annual Consumer Electronics Show

1 hour ago

December 31, 2019

First daughter Ivanka Trump's experience in the tech industry is about on par with husband Jared Kushner's experience in bringing peace to the Middle East.

Because of this, many women in tech are fuming after the Consumer Electronics Show named Ivanka one of its keynote speakers at its annual show in Las Vegas this coming January.

As The Guardian reports, CES has been taking criticism for giving Trump, who has never worked in technology, a prime speaking slot at one of the industry's largest annual trade shows.

