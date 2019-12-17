Quantcast
George Conway, Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson burn Trump to the ground in scathing joint op-ed

25 mins ago

Four prominent conservatives, including the husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, called for the defeat of President Donald Trump.

George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson published an op-ed for the New York Times rebuking Trump as unfit to serve, and they shamed the Republican Party for replacing conservatism “with an empty faith led by a bogus prophet.”

“This president’s actions are possible only with the craven acquiescence of congressional Republicans,” the four men wrote. “They have done no less than abdicate their Article I responsibilities.”

“Indeed, national Republicans have done far worse than simply march along to Mr. Trump’s beat,” they wrote. “Their defense of him is imbued with an ugliness, a meanness and a willingness to attack and slander those who have shed blood for our country, who have dedicated their lives and careers to its defense and its security, and whose job is to preserve the nation’s status as a beacon of hope.”

“Over these next 11 months, our efforts will be dedicated to defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line,” the men added. “We do not undertake this task lightly, nor from ideological preference. We have been, and remain, broadly conservative (or classically liberal) in our politics and outlooks. Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain, but our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort.”


Giuliani doubles down on Yovanovitch smears after after launching new attacks in Fox News appearance

6 mins ago

December 17, 2019

Rudy Giuliani doubled down on his claim that former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was "corrupt."

President Donald Trump's personal attorney confessed to the New Yorker that he forced out Yovanovitch because "she was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody,” and he admitted again to Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he wanted her out of Ukraine as he pursued campaign dirt against Joe Biden.

Rick Wilson drops the mic on McConnell and Graham’s Trump defense: ‘They know the truth and choose the lie’

44 mins ago

December 17, 2019

In a column filled with both anger and despair, Republican campaign consultant Rick Wilson launched a diatribe against Senators Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) saying they have thrown all pretense of ethical behavior out the window and have ensured that the corruption of Donald Trump will taint the GOP forever -- and they have no problem with it.

