George Conway warns Republicans: ‘There is no constitutional reason Trump couldn’t be impeached again’
George Conway has some strong words for Republicans who are attempting to cast the impeachment of President Donald Trump as a fraud or a hoax – or think a sham trial in the Senate with no witnesses is the way to go. An attorney who won a unanimous ruling before the U.S. Supreme Court, Conway has a strong legal background and is using it to go after members of the party he left last year.
In a Washington Post op-ed Conway writes, “the House can still investigate, if it so chooses. In fact, it should. After all, not only does the House have a continuing obligation of oversight, but also there is no double-jeopardy prohibition on impeachment: If more damning evidence surfaces, there is no constitutional reason Trump couldn’t be impeached again.”
Conway is not done yet – he is also issuing a personal warning to Republican Senators.
“Trump’s written tirade to Pelosi confirms the point,” he says, referring to the president’s unprecedented six-page letter. “It shows that, even as he is being impeached, he still has no idea why — and thus no idea what his presidential duties require. He hasn’t learned his lesson, and never will.”
“And that is the ultimate point Republican senators who care about their legacies should consider: They run the risk of being refuted and shamed on the pages of history not just by the evidence — but by Trump himself.”
Read Conway’s entire op-ed here.
Melania Trump facing calls to condemn her husband after he invokes Barron’s name during rally tirade
During a Wednesday rally in Michigan, President Trump invoked the name of his 13-year-old son Barron while going on a diatribe against Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
“I could have Barron Trump go into Central Park and he’d get a crowd,” Trump said. "He’d get a bigger crowd,” than Warren.
Trump's comments come after a wave of backlash recently erupted from Trump-supporters over an impeachment hearing witness invoking the name of Barron Trump during her testimony.
Military veteran confronts Republican Matt Gaetz for putting Trump ahead of the Constitution
In Florida, there is no more vigorous or strident a defender of President Donald Trump than Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is always more than happy to berate any Republican he considers insufficiently Trumpian and warn that a primary challenge could await GOP members of Congress who dare to step out of line. The 37-year-old Gaetz has been a consistent source of Trumpian talking points during the impeachment efforts against the president, and on Monday, a military veteran called him out in person for being more loyal to Trump than to the U.S. Constitution.
Breaking Banner
‘I almost fell out of my chair’: Ex-RNC chair laughs at Kevin McCarthy for being unable to stand up to Trump
Appearing on MSNBC on Thursday morning, former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele could only shake his head and laugh at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he held a press conference and tip-toed around Donald Trump's Wednesday night attack on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI).
Following the nationally televised press conference -- coming on the heels of a House vote to impeach the president -- MSNBC host Chris Jansing asked Steele about McCarthy's performance where he called Dingell a friend -- but refused to condemn the president's comments.
"You couldn't even get Kevin McCarthy to say what the president said about John Dingell was wrong," the stunned Jansing prompted.