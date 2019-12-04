George Zimmerman files $100 million lawsuit against Trayvon Martin’s family

George Zimmerman is suing the family of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teen he killed during a confrontation nearly eight years ago.

The former neighborhood watch volunteer, who was acquitted of homicide charges in the 2012 killing, filed a lawsuit against the teen’s family, prosecutors and others involved in the case, reported the Miami Herald.

The suit, which will be filed in Polk County Circuit Court by Tea Party gadfly lawyer Larry Klayman, cites a documentary that accuses Martin’s family of engineering false testimony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zimmerman’s suit, which was distributed to the media by the documentary’s director Joe Gilbert but does not yet appear on the court’s online docket, is seeking $100 million in civil damages.