Quantcast
Connect with us

Giuliani associates’ company promised to build a bizarre temple over Jerusalem

Published

8 mins ago

on

The Wall Street Journal has uncovered new details about the strange work done by Fraud Guarantee, the company founded by Lev Parnas, the indicted henchman of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Specifically, the Journal was given information from an investor who says he plugged $250,000 into Fraud Guarantee after Parnas told him that he could use his connections with President Donald Trump to help promote his initiative to create peace in the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative in question was a massive temple that would be built over the entirety of Jerusalem, which has now been recognized by the United States government as Israel’s official capital.

As shown in the photo below, the structure would span practically the entire city and would feature a temple at the very top that would reside thousands of feet above the ground.

The investor tells the Journal that he now has no idea if Parnas ever promoted the proposed temple to Trump and that he now wants to recover the $250,000 he gave to Fraud Guarantee. The investor also said that he has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors and is cooperating with their investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Giuliani associates’ company promised to build a bizarre temple over Jersusalem

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

The Wall Street Journal has uncovered new details about the strange work done by Fraud Guarantee, the company founded by Lev Parnas, the indicted henchman of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Specifically, the Journal was given information from an investor who says he plugged $250,000 into Fraud Guarantee after Parnas told him that he could use his connections with President Donald Trump to help promote his initiative to create peace in the Middle East.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Liberal PACs gear up for major ad blitz to flip GOP-controlled legislatures in states where Trump is vulnerable

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

According to a report from Politico, two left-leaning PAC's are working in concert to flip GOP-majority legislatures in reliably conservative or too- close-to-call states.

With Donald Trump expected to be at the top of the Republican ticket, "Arena and Future Now Fund, are planning to spend $7 million to try to flip GOP-controlled state legislatures in Florida, Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina," the report states.

According to Daniel Squadron, co-founder of the Future Now Fund, "If you look at where the important states are, the places most people are watching are the Electoral College to secure the White House. But the truth is that when you talk about the impact of 2020, electoral control of the state legislatures is critical.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Newly revealed letter details Rudy Giuliani’s work for Fraud Guarantee company owned by indicted henchman

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

A newly revealed letter sheds light on Rudy Giuliani's work for Fraud Guarantee, a company founded by his indicted associates Lev Parnas and David Correia -- and the document has been handed over to investigators.

Fraud Guarantee circulated an investor letter last year that shows the company would pay the consulting firm Giuliani Partners up to $2 million for the first year and give the former New York City mayor equity in the company, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading
 
 