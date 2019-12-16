Giuliani blasted for his confession: Congressman says Rudy ‘installed’ himself to ‘commandeer Ukraine policy’
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) discussed Rudy Giuliani’s confession about his involvement in the ousting of Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
“In an interview in New Yorker magazine, Rudy Guiliani, the president’s personal attorney, made this admission about his attempt to push out the former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “He says, ‘I believe I needed Yovanovitch out of the way. She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.’ How significant is that admission by Guiliani?”
“I think that’s very significant, and what the evidence showed during the hearings,” said Krishnamoorthi. “Rudy Guiliani and the president basically pushed Ambassador Yovanovitch out of the way in order to install Guiliani on Ukraine policy, along with the three amigos, Gordon Sondland, Rick Perry, and Kurt Volker, in favor of Donald Rrump’s political ambitions. As I said before, that’s a shadow foreign policy. That is not necessarily in the best interests of the country, but maybe in the best interests of Rudy Guiliani’s clients and Donald Trump’s political agenda. That’s not the way our foreign policy should ever be run.”
Watch below:
CNN
Ousting Yovanovitch is the smoking gun that the administration’s ‘corruption’ cover story is a lie: CNN analyst
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," national security analyst Susan Hennessey remarked that Rudy Giuliani's comment that he had to get Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch "out of the way" in Ukraine is not just damning for President Donald Trump — it also undermines his whole defense that his interest in Ukraine was about defeating corruption.
"It's a significant admission, even though I think it's something a lot of people suspected was the ideology," said Hennessey. "This is Giuliani admitting that ousting Marie Yovanovitch was tied to this corrupt pursuit of wanting political investigations."
CNN
Giuliani blasted for his confession: Congressman says Rudy ‘installed’ himself to ‘commandeer Ukraine policy’
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) discussed Rudy Giuliani's confession about his involvement in the ousting of Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
"In an interview in New Yorker magazine, Rudy Guiliani, the president's personal attorney, made this admission about his attempt to push out the former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "He says, 'I believe I needed Yovanovitch out of the way. She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.' How significant is that admission by Guiliani?"
Breaking Banner
Hallmark Channel reverses course and apologizes for caving to anti-LGBTQ group
The Hallmark Channel reversed course after a boycott resulted from the network caving to an anti-LGBTQ group.
On Saturday, #BoycottHallmark trended on Twitter nationwide after the network refused to show ads featuring two women kissing after being married.
On Sunday, the Hallmark Channel reversed their decision and apologized.