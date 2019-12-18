Quantcast
Connect with us

Giuliani brought home bundle of anti-Ukraine propaganda after meeting with sketchy foreign lawmaker

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani received a dossier of anti-Ukraine propaganda and conspiracy theories last week in a meeting with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian lawmaker who was part of a pro-Russia party and served in the nation’s security services.

Derkach, who has baselessly claimed America is skimming money from Ukrainian energy companies and that a donor to the Clinton Foundation is a Russian spy, often appears on Russian state broadcasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

His claims that Ukrainian law enforcement tried to give evidence on election interference to the United States have also been echoed by right-wing reporter John Solomon.

The Daily Beast obtained the dossier given to Giuliani, and found a number of wild claims, with the overarching narrative being that Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) was behind the 2016 election interference rather than Russia.

“NABU, one dossier document claims, is ‘under the control of certain persons from the US Embassy and US State Department,'” wrote reporters Erin Blanco and Anna Nemtsova. “One such person it claims is pulling the commission’s strings is George Kent—the memorably bow-tied diplomat from the impeachment hearings—who the document alleges was ‘present near the courthouse’ during a corruption case ‘providing orders to organize and accompany a positive decision for NABU.'”

Derkach’s dossier also alleges that Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion related to his dealings with Ukrainian oligarchs, was actually framed by NABU with “the intention of damaging the image of Donald Trump’s [sic] and the Republican party of the United States” — and that Trump actually cut aid to Ukraine in retaliation for this, rather than to extract dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Atlantic Council senior fellow Anders Aslund told NBC News that Derkach and his colleague Oleksandr Dubinsky are “professional disinformers” who are widely known in Ukraine to be “not credible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP leader Tom Cole threatens that Republicans are ‘violently opposed’ to impeachment

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) warned that Republicans are "violently opposed" to impeachment as GOP rhetoric escalated on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Cole, the ranking member on the House Rules Committee, made his comments as Congress debated two articles of impeachment against the president.

He was quickly blasted for what many viewed as a threat.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/IndianCountry/status/1207335758488584192

https://twitter.com/Specneedsmom4/status/1207334593482805248

https://twitter.com/AlexMorash/status/1207334654182862850

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Debbie Lesko raked over the coals for whining impeachment ‘tearing families apart’

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) gave a loud and lengthy defense of President Donald Trump as the House debates impeachment, and social media users reacted negatively.

The Arizona Republican compared Democrats to her abusive former husband, and complained that they were breaking up families by impeaching the president over his corrupt actions toward Ukraine.

Republicans are mustering so much fake outrage over impeachment. They utter "facts" that are opinions. Rep. Debbie Lesko's performance on the House floor was cringeworthy. Yelling does not turn lies into truth. pic.twitter.com/JZVkFu4au9

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham: ‘I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses’ in Trump’s Senate trial

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) insisted on Wednesday that he will not call any witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Graham made the remarks as the U.S. House of Representatives was debating articles of impeachment.

"I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that the president wants and I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that [Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)] wants," Graham reportedly said, according to CBS correspondent Alan He.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman @LindseyGrahamSC: “ I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that the president wants and I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that Schumer wants.”

Continue Reading
 
 