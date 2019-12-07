Giuliani pummeled by ex-press secretary for ‘returning to the scene of the crime’ to create Ukraine chaos

On CNN Saturday, Rudy Giuliani’s former mayoral press secretary Ken Frydman harshly criticized his former boss for his ongoing efforts in the Ukraine scheme.

“As you’ve watched the former mayor over the last several years, have you identified a point at which things shifted for the man who I guess still is for some known at America’s Mayor?” asked anchor Victor Blackwell.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, yeah. I think when he went into business with Donald Trump,” said Frydman. “You saw a — a severe change in his personality. He had a zealous need to make money, to be relevant. To be part of the political process. And you know right now he’s making, I think, ill-advised decisions, like returning to the scene of the crime, Ukraine, to make a propagandist documentary. Almost as if he’s playing, he and the president, are playing, ‘catch me if you can.’ The president will not participate in the impeachment hearings, and Rudy is off in the Ukraine doubling down.”

Watch below: